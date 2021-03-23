Mitie appointed to CCS agreement for Covid community testing sites

Mitie has been selected as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) agreement for Covid community testing sites.

The appointment extends Mitie’s key role as a supporter of testing services and covers new Covid test sites to be opened as needed by local authorities for short periods – up to 12 weeks.

Mitie will potentially offer test site management and support services to local authorities across 11 regions: Yorkshire and Humber, North West, North East, West Midlands, East Midlands, South West, South East, London, and an option to add Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Mitie will be providing registration assistants, processing operatives, security officers and test assistants, as well as cleaning at the sites along with any additional services required by the local authorities.

Mitie has been supporting the country directly in its Covid-19 response since the beginning of the pandemic, through community testing centres, the first of which opened in Inverness on 25 April 2020, and essential services for hospitals, including the Nightingale Hospital London and the Ysbyty Calon y Ddraig – Dragon’s Heart Hospital as it is known in English – in Cardiff.

More widely, Mitie now operates over 150 testing sites for public and private sector clients, and its colleagues have continued to provide key services at critical sites, such as ports and airports, across the country.

Simon Venn, Chief Government & Strategy Officer, Mitie, said: “I am delighted to be extending our vital work at the heart of the UK’s Coronavirus response to support local communities with their testing programmes. I am proud of the commitment of our Mitie colleagues in delivering these critical services, they truly are frontline heroes. We continue to play our part in keeping the country running and also supporting its recovery.”