Moda and Sisk Top Out Birmingham’s Tallest Residential Building

Moda Living, the UK’s fastest growing developer and operator of homes for rent, and main contractor John Sisk & Son released a commemorative video to mark the topping out at The Mercian, Birmingham’s tallest residential tower.

In a step away from traditional topping out ceremonies and under the limitations of the current lockdown restrictions, the milestone was marked virtually. Teams from Moda, its investment partner Apache Capital, and Sisk, from apprentices to directors, were joined by sub-contractors Morrisroe, Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, Glenn Howells Architects, and some other familiar faces from across the city, in a video, passing a hard hat from frame to frame, before eventually making its way to The Mercian’s rooftop, where the final pour took place.

In addition to the passing of the hard hat from frame to frame, the video also shows five ceremonial mementos used historically to mark the topping out of a development to ward off any evil spirits “trapped” in the building when the envelope was sealed. The five items – wine, salt, oil, corn, and yew-tree sprigs – each are said to bring prosperity and good fortune to the building and its residents.

The video, which takes inspiration from the recent viral ‘pass it on’ challenge seen across social media, acknowledges the hard work undertaken by everyone working to bring The Mercian to life, despite lockdowns and restrictions. As Birmingham’s tallest residential tower, The Mercian will be a local landmark that knits itself into the fabric of the city as a destination the local population can be proud of.

Designed by Birmingham-based Glenn Howells Architects and delivered by Sisk, The Mercian will be home to 481 intergenerational apartments for rent, ranging from studios to three-beds, with a raft of unparalleled amenities, including 24-hour concierge, shared lounges, flexible workspaces and a cinema room and private dining spaces for residents to hire.

On track to complete in 2022, The Mercian will also provide residents with quality health and wellness zones, including a 200m podium open-air running track on the roof and high-spec residents’ gym, as well as a host of partnerships and services from local health and wellness brands across Birmingham.

In addition, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has funded a training hub during the construction of The Mercian, creating 140 job opportunities for locals and equipping them with valuable skills for their future careers by offering construction training and a guaranteed job interview after completing a 20-day course.

Moda recently received planning a second neighbourhood in Birmingham, Great Charles Street, which will deliver 720 homes for rent alongside new public realm, mixed commercial space, and a range of market-leading amenities.