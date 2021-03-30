NEW AMAZON DISTRIBUTION CENTRE OPTS FOR BRANDSAFE IMPACT PROTECTION

New electric vehicle (EV) charge point protectors are part of a package of safety and impact protection equipment from specialist Brandsafe that have been specified for Amazon’s new North East warehouse and distribution centre.

The move sees Brandsafe supplying its impact resistant protection posts, bollards and highly visible HLGV and car wheel stops to provide improved levels of EV charge point safety and protection at the 148,477 sq. ft. logistics facility at Follingsby Park in Gateshead.

The work also sees the company, which is working on the product specification side with architects SMR Architects and main contractor TSL, providing consultancy and project design alongside a package of aftersales service and support.

The Gateshead site is part of plans by Amazon to boost its North East distribution activities, boosting services to millions of customers across the region. It’s anticipated that the facility, which is set to employ around 1,000 people when it opens in 2022, will operate as a freight consolidation centre, with HGVs delivering goods from larger storage facilities and vans before distributing these to the local area.

Armco rails and safety barriers featuring integrated safety ends, corners and post caps together with pedestrian handrails, polywrap column protectors, security caging and fencing, and cycle shelters, are among hundreds of items of equipment also being installed by Brandsafe’s service team, to meet the requirement for safety and impact protection around the site.

These are being manufactured at the company’s Milton Keynes site and involve close cooperation between product supplier and contractor teams as part of an extensive scope of work to provide added safety planning services and expertise.

This is the latest success for Brandsafe, which has maintained growth and expansion in the wake a raft of new projects and a strong forward order book for the next 12 months.

Paul Roehricht, UK strategic account manager, said the company is seen as a leading supplier of industrial safety and impact protection products and integrated systems for several major international logistics and retail operators.

He said: “This is another prestigious project for us, showing our capability to meet the specific requirements of global customers and add value through bespoke planning and consultancy services. It vindicates our continued investment in products and services to deliver time critical, complex and high-profile contracts.

“We continue to strengthen our relationship with Amazon, who are benefiting from our expertise, quality products and support resources.”