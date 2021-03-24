Ocado Group awards Glencar online grocery fulfilment centre fit out contract.

Glencar, an expanding construction company specialising in the industrial, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, life science and pharmaceutical sectors has today announced that is has been awarded a contract by leading technology-led global software and robotics platform business Ocado Group to fit out its newly built 164,000 sq ft warehouse development situated within Tritax’s new 53-acre Symmetry Park development in Bicester.

The project includes the full fit-out of freezer, chill and ambient internal sections and mezzanines within the warehouse. The works will include new internally piled foundations, an extension to the offices and significant alteration works to the building envelope/external facade.

The facility once complete will be one of the most advanced of its type in the world featuring high-tech robotics and automation. It will be used to further improve Ocado’s distribution operations across Oxfordshire for its rapidly growing online grocery customer base.

Speaking about the contract award Glencar Managing Director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “Ocado is a highly valued, long-standing customer of Glencar and the award of this project goes to demonstrate the strength of that partnership and Ocado’s trust in our ability to deliver complex projects on time and budget. This ultra-modern, state of the art automated facility will play an integral role in Ocado’s online grocery regional distribution network for many years to come. We are delighted to be part of that story and look forward to delivering a successful outcome.

Also commenting Neil Bussey, Construction Project Manager Ocado Group, said “Following the successful delivery of our first mini-CFC in Bristol, on time, to budget, and in the most difficult of circumstances through the global pandemic, Glencar Construction proved themselves to be extremely committed, and professional, throughout the Bristol project, so I am delighted to be able to confirm that I will once again be working with them in the delivery of our second mini-CFC in Bicester.”

Tritax’s Symmetry Park, Bicester extends to 53-acres and is home to Bentley Designs (88,000 sq ft); Medline Services (110,000 sq ft) and DPD Group (60,000 sq ft) which is currently under construction and due to be completed in April 2021.