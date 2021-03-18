Panattoni Delivers Largest Distribution Centre for TK Maxx

Panattoni, the industrial property market leader in Europe, is due to deliver a dedicated facility for TJX Europe, the owner of the TK Maxx brand and a leading off-price clothing and homeware retailer. The 658,051 sq ft distribution centre will be located in Sulechów, Western Poland. This facility will help to supply products to TK Maxx shops in Poland, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

“Thanks to its strategic location in the centre of Europe, Poland has increasingly become a hub for companies’ operations across the continent. That benefits especially the western part of the country, thanks to the proximity to the German border and it attracts leaders from various industries, as an ideal location for development even during a pandemic”. She added: “We are pleased that TJX Europe keeps investing and growing successfully, and that they have chosen us as an important partner in this development,” commented Dorota Jagodzinska, Managing Director at Panattoni.

Tailor-made project. On 57 acres of land Panattoni will execute a strategic investment for TJX Europe. It will be a processing centre supporting to supply products in Poland, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. The BTS facility of 358,051 sq ft – of which 60,751 sq ft will be occupied by rooms for personnel and offices – is being built in Western Poland, in Sulechów – 13 miles from Zielona Góra. The investment will be ready by autumn\winter 2022\2023. It will include an attractive new landscaped area, be self-contained with full security fence. The Sulechów facility will be the company’s sixth distribution centre in Europe.

“Western Poland is a dynamically growing region that attracts many investors from Poland and abroad thanks to its advanced road network, vicinity to Germany and Western Europe and its large pool of high-skilled labour. We are extremely happy to have supported TJX Europe on their development of this strategic regional distribution centre in Poland,” said Tom Listowski, Partner, Head of Industrial and Warehouse, Central and Eastern Europe, Cresa.

Tailoring to measure. The BTS project for TJX Europe is another investment implemented by Panattoni for the apparel sector. Like a tailor, the developer tailors a facility to the client’s needs – like a clothing constructor, Panattoni thoroughly analyses the needs, constructs and¬ finally creates a custom design. These individual solutions are determined by a complex supply chain system with a constant flows of goods for new models or by an increasingly complex supply management process. Most of these services are no longer performed in stores but in distribution centres, and Panattoni, as an experienced developer, supports its clients in implementing such investments.