Panattoni on-site with 1 million sq ft development at Panattoni Park Northampton

Panattoni, the largest industrial developer in Europe, is set to start work on the second phase of its 1.6 million sq ft industrial park in Northampton.

Panattoni Park Northampton is already the home to three former Panattoni buildings and will see further units delivered at 250,000 sq ft, 380,000 sq ft and 430,000 sq ft, totalling over another 1 million sq ft at the park.

The second phase of development at the Park comes after Panattoni successfully speculatively developed and let 625,000 sq ft of space to Eddie Stobart Logistics.

Winvic Construction Ltd have begun construction on the three new spec units will be developed over two phases, the first being units 250,000 sq ft and 430,000 sq ft with steels emerging in the coming weeks. Finally, the 380,000 sq ft which will commence later in 2021.

Each will benefit from the same prominent location based on junction 16 of the M1 motorway, which will see tens of thousands of cars pass the occupiers’ logos each day.

All three units will be built to 15m clear internal height and benefit from 50m yards.

Northampton sits in the so-called ‘logistics golden triangle’, considered to be the UK’s most strategically important location for distribution. Panattoni Park Northampton is only 20 miles from the M6 and A14.

The completed buildings will be built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and have an ‘A+’ EPC rating. Local services have been improved on site as part of the development, with the Red Lion Truck Stop parking area being expanded to accommodate more vehicles, as well as an HGV filling station being added to the existing set of pumps. The section 278 road that leads to the truck stop and main development has also been improved to give better access to the motorway. Once fully occupied, the development could support over 1000 jobs.

Oliver Bertram, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing the development of 1 million sq ft in Northampton, after only recently completing the three units for Eddie Stobart. This shows that Panattoni has the confidence to deliver speculatively, knowing that the market needs more space.

“This park gives businesses an ideal base to serve key markets across the UK, with direct access to the country’s major motorways. Market interest remains high in this area and we are committed to providing the right spaces for businesses to expand their operations. The new units at Panattoni Park Northampton will do just that.”

Matthew Byrom, Managing Director at Panattoni, added: “This next phase of development in Northampton demonstrates the success of our high-level business strategy in the UK and the speed and scale at which we work. There are limited opportunities in the UK that will deliver a 1 million sq ft spec option and it’s an important build for industry as a whole and one that we anticipate will soon be let quickly.”

Danny Nelson, Director of Winvic Construction Ltd said: “Panattoni Park in Northampton is a scheme that is dear to us. Not only is it close to our head office, we’ve also been on site since 2018, shaping the space with civils and infrastructure works and we then successfully constructed three units simultaneously for Phase 1.

“We’re pleased that Panattoni has selected us to deliver more industrial warehouses and that they know Phase 2 is in a safe pair of hands. The challenge is now ours to surpass their expectations once again.”

For more details on Panattoni Park Northampton please click this link.