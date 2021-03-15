PLANS SUBMITTED FOR 336 BUILD-TO-RENT APARTMENTS IN SHEFFIELD

UK residential and commercial property developer Godwin Developments has yesterday (10 March 21) submitted plans for a gateway 336-apartment build-to-rent (BTR) scheme on the edge of Sheffield city centre.

Located on the corner of Farm Road and Queens Road and within walking distance to Sheffield Train Station, the development – named The Meridian – proposes the creation of one, two and three-bedroom modern open-plan apartments, 94 of which will include private balconies. The contemporary 23-storey building will incorporate a substantial amount of flexible ground floor space to provide residents’ facilities such as a concierge reception, co-working spaces, residents’ lounge and a gym, as well as extensive cycle storage and car parking. It will also feature a landscaped roof garden available exclusively to residents and will be complemented by a new external plaza fronting onto Queens’ Road.

The Meridian, a major residential development in the Sheffield Midland Station and Sheaf Valley Development Masterplan, will contribute significantly to the housing requirements of central Sheffield. The scheme will support the regeneration of this important part of the city, also improving public spaces through landscaping and design, attracting significant economic, social and environmental benefits to Sheffield and promoting its reputation as a leading national destination.

James Mulcare, head of residential capital markets at Godwin Developments, said: “We are really pleased to have reached this key milestone in the delivery of our ambitious BTR scheme in Sheffield. The Meridian is a forward-looking development designed around the requirements and lifestyles of city centre residents. Today more than ever they need their home to be a multifunctional place – not only for living but also for working, relaxing and socialising. That is why the building’s design emphasises wellbeing, light, quality materials and finish, as well as access to private and shared outdoor space and community focused amenities – all within easy access of the nearby transport, parks, culture and entertainment.

“By understanding and delivering to residents’ aspirations we are seeking to create highly desirable Build-to-Rent schemes across key UK regional markets – building homes in both urban and suburban hotspots and generating positive outcomes for investors, local communities and economies alike.”

The Meridian will redevelop a prominently located 1.1-acre brownfield site, which has been vacant for many years. Once complete, the scheme will be situated just a five-minute walk from Sheffield’s Midland Station and a ten-minute walk from the city centre including Sheffield’s main shopping and entertainment districts, with parks, outdoor spaces, and both Universities also nearby. The location is currently easily accessible by road and public transport, with proposed walking, cycling and tram routes expected to enhance sustainable mobility in the near future.

Ketan Patel, senior development manager at Godwin Developments, added: “We have worked closely with the planning department at Sheffield City Council since we acquired this highly prominent site last year. We extend our sincere thanks for their support and guidance to-date, resulting in the creation of a clean and stylish design that celebrates quality, detail and craftsmanship with a simple but effective execution of brick and glass. In doing so we believe we have created a building of distinction and sense of place that adds positively to the city’s skyline and sets the benchmark for revitalised public spaces.

“The Meridian will also be an environmentally responsible development, shaped with low energy design principles in mind and supported by a range of strategies to naturally reduce its carbon footprint over time.

“The proposal has been prepared by local architects Bond Bryan whose vision and expertise have been essential in delivering a scheme of exceptional standard. Our extended leading consultant team include planning specialists Urbana Town Planning, cost advisors Rider Levett Bucknall and engineers HSP Consulting.”

Bond Bryan associate, Tomasz Romaniewicz, commented: “We are delighted to be supporting Godwin Developments in preparing the design for The Meridian in what will be a contemporary and robust BTR product for the Sheffield market – and one which supports and promotes a new lifestyle choice. The resilience of BTR has been highlighted during the pandemic; with the UK investment hitting a new record high in 2020, The Meridian will undoubtedly form an essential component within the next chapter of the Sheffield City Centre.”

News of the submission follows Godwin’s recent planning success for its suburban BTR scheme in Doncaster, which will see the creation of 60 BTR homes, as well as planning approval for two residential schemes in Nottingham which will provide 102 family homes.

For more information about Godwin Developments, visit www.godwindevelopments.co.uk.