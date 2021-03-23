SAVILLS BUILDING & PROJECT CONSULTANCY MAKE KEY INDUSTRIAL & LOGISTICS HIRE

Savills has expanded its building & project consultancy team with the appointment of David Wharton who joins as a director at the firm’s Margaret Street head office in London.

David has more than 25 years’ experience in the property industry as a project manager specialising in industrial & logistics. He joins Savills from multi-disciplinary construction consultancy Lysander where he was a director and key account manager for GLP, project managing more than 10 UK schemes for the global logistics developer including G-Park Northampton, Magnitude and Altitude at Magna Park Milton Keynes and G-Park Bedford Wixams. Prior to this he also held positions at Aecom, Jacobs and WSP.

At Savills David will join the London development project management team working alongside Will Cooper to bolster its industrial & logistics capability and utilise his connections and expertise to win new business for one of the division’s most significant sectors.

David Wharton, director in the building & project consultancy team, comments: “I am very much looking forward to joining the team, which already has an excellent reputation within the industrial & logistics sector. I have worked alongside many of my new colleagues on projects for key clients, including GLP, over the years and it will be great to finally join them on the same side of the table.”

Simon Collett, head of building & project consultancy, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome David to Savills. His experience and expertise in the industrial & logistics sector will undoubtedly help to further strengthen our capability and ensure we can continue to offer a best in class service to our clients.”