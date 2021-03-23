Scanlans chairman Ian Stanistreet hands over the reins

The chairman of property management and surveying practice Scanlans is handing over the reins as he embarks on a new career as a mediator.

Ian Stanistreet, 61, has been a partner at Scanlans for 31 years and its chairman since 2016, when he succeeded David McKee. Ian has also continued to head the firm’s property management division alongside partner Ian Magenis.

He will stand down as chairman and retire as a partner at the end of March, but will remain with Scanlans as a consultant.

In that role he will continue to manage a portfolio of commercial properties across the north west, carry out landlord and tenant work such as rent reviews and lease renewals, and handle compulsory purchase claims, some of which relate to HS2.

Ian Magenis will assume responsibility for the day-to-day running of the firm’s property management operations in the north west and Yorkshire, and the administration of the entire business.

Neil Inman will continue to be the lead partner for the Midlands operation. Partner Tony Mancini will continue to oversee and administer Scanlans’ building surveying functions.

Ian Magenis said: “While we are all extremely sad to see Ian retiring as a partner, we are pleased he will be remaining with us as a consultant.

“He has been an intrinsic part of the growth of Scanlans Property Management, taking it from a department of three people to over 40.

“Without his hard work, commitment, knowledge and enthusiasm, this level of success would not have been possible.”

He added: “While Ian will be missed as chairman, we are looking forward to working closely with him in his new role as a consultant.

“Although in one sense it represents the end of an era, we do not anticipate the change to have any impact on our existing client base, and it’s business as usual across our operations.

“We have continued to provide all ongoing management services over the last 12 challenging months.

“Indeed, we’ve seen growth in a number of areas, including new property management instructions in the Yorkshire and Midlands regions, and we anticipate considerable expansion for our building surveying department in the coming months.

“We look forward to an exciting future for Scanlans, having also invested in new technology to facilitate our growth strategy.”

Ian Stanistreet said his Scanlans career highlights include overseeing the growth of its residential block management division from a standing start in 1996 to achieving current turnover of more than £2m.

“While there have been staff changes over the years, the culture of Scanlans has remained intact,” he added.

“The development of many employees from junior roles and apprenticeships to become accomplished property managers and team leaders has been very rewarding.

“Many people describe Scanlans as a family, and the culture of the firm is what I have enjoyed the most.”

Ian’s new venture is IHS Mediation, which will specialise in resolving civil and commercial disputes.

He said: “Mediation is an area that has always interested me. Having qualified as a civil and commercial mediator, I will be looking to resolve all types of property and business disputes, drawing on my experience as a chartered surveyor and as a partner of a nationwide surveying practice.

“I’m also looking forward to spending time with my family, including five grandchildren, and pursuing my hobbies of cycling and hill walking.”