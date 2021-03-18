Sika Launches Upgraded Waterproofing Solution

Staying true to its culture of innovation, Sika has launched Sikalastic-652N, an upgraded version of one of its most popular liquid-applied single-component polyurethane waterproofing membranes, Sikalastic-625. This versatile, durable cold-applied membrane is used up and down the UK in a range of flat roof applications, from industrial and commercial roofs to balconies and walkways.

The new and improved Sikalastic-625N incorporates Sika’s patented i-Cure Technology, an enhanced chemistry that gives the product greater temperature stability, extended shelf life and improved workability. Thanks to these benefits, the waterproofing membrane is capable of curing in a wide range of conditions, making it ideal for use in the unpredictable UK climate. Application is quick, easy, and will not be delayed by adverse weather, which is a huge benefit for the specifier, contractor and client.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our customers the benefits of our exclusive new i-Cure Technology with the launch of Sikalastic-625N. It delivers a whole host of performance enhancements while maintaining the trusted weather resistant waterproofing properties of its predecessor,” said Gavin White, Marketing and Product Manager at Sika Roofing.

“Sika has been manufacturing high performance protection and waterproofing systems for over 50 years and we’re proud of that expertise. Our aim isn’t just to pioneer new market-leading technologies, but also to continually improve existing ones – especially those that are already loved by our customers,” he added.

The high quality and durability achieved by this membrane is evidenced by its BBA and ETA Accreditations. Sikalastic-625N is a direct replacement and upgrade to the existing Sikalastic-625 formulation and will be available in the same colour range and tin sizes. Coverage rates and guarantees – 10, 15 and 20 years – also remain the same.