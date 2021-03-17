Stanhope joins Planet Mark community to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance social value

As part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, sustainable construction company Stanhope plc is joining the Planet Mark community to reduce its corporate carbon footprint and increase its social value while engaging with all stakeholders. Its membership aligns with Stanhope’s commitment to undertake initiatives which acknowledge the climate emergency by responding with pioneering action through responsible delivery and operation.

Stanhope’s total carbon footprint for its direct business in the year ending March 2020 was 87.8 tCO2e and the relative carbon footprint was 1.5 tCO2e per employee. Its total social value was £98,051. The company’s total carbon footprint is currently the equivalent of 77 return flights from London to New York.

ESG is integrated into every aspect of Stanhope’s business including its assets, investments and developments, and it works closely with its clients, partners and peer groups to align ESG objectives. The company sets delivery targets for every asset and project tailored to the specific project context, and its Planet Mark membership will enable Stanhope to enhance its action plans by measuring its carbon emissions and social value; and ultimately making carbon reductions for its headquarters in London.

Adam Smith, head of sustainability at Stanhope plc, says, “A key focus in 2021 is to set out our policies on ESG, climate change and stewardship that will enable us to meet our WGBC Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment. By joining the global Planet Mark community, we are aligning our ESG objectives with clear decarbonisation and social value goals to put us at the forefront of urgent, immediate and ambitious climate action.” Steve Malkin, founder and CEO of Planet Mark, adds, “I’m delighted that Stanhope plc is joining our engaged member community at Planet Mark. Its strong commitment to development, asset management and corporate sustainability will ensure it plays a leading role in contributing to reduction in carbon emissions in the property and construction industry. Through its diligent policies and stewardship the company is well on its way to achieving its Net Zero goals. I applaud its urgent and immediate actions in tackling the climate crisis in this Decade of Action.”