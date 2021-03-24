Stephen George + Partners seeks planning approval for new homes in Droitwich

Stephen George + Partners LLP (SGP) has submitted plans on behalf of William Davis Homes for the latest phase of 59 new homes at Copcut Rise, a popular development in Droitwich, Worcestershire. In the sixth phase of the ongoing scheme, the 1.55 hectare site will contain a mix of terraced semi-detached and detached, two-, three- and four- bedroom houses, 39% of which will be affordable homes.

Explains Peter Brown, Studio Director at SGP: “SGP has been working with William Davis at Copcut Rise since 2012, and we are pleased to bring the latest phase to the planners. Our designs are complementary to the scheme as a whole and develops the vision of the existing masterplan.”

SGP chose materials and architectural details that extend the themes already established in previous phases. The design uses warm brick colours and crisp render, and details such as porches and gablettes to articulate the street scene.

David Dodge, Development Director for William Davis Homes, said: “We’re delighted to see these plans completed, as they reflect the high quality housebuilding we’re committed to delivering across all our developments. We hope that the planners share our view and will allow this next stage of Copcut Rise to go ahead. Our houses have been selling incredibly fast in recent months. If approved, we expect these homes to prove just as popular.”

The homes generally face outwards, so careful consideration has been given to establishing active and passive frontages, as well as defined vistas and views which create a sense of openness without overlooking existing homes. Strong and well-defined building lines are opened up by adding soft landscaping, punctuated by trees and feature planting. Black metal railings and low level hedges, create a layering effect which draws the eye gradually into the scene.

Concludes Peter: “This is a quality development which, when complete, will contain just under 700 houses, with just over 600 already built. The variety of housing types will appeal to a wide range of local people, with the social housing element integrated seamlessly.”

If approved, it is expected that Phase 6 of Copcut Rise will start on site in May 2021.