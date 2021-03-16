Steps to Follow If You Were in Manhattan on 9/11

September 11 of 2001, now simply referred to as 9/11, was one of the darkest days in American history. The incidents of that day, in which several commercial planes were hijacked and used for suicide attacks, left close to 3,000 people dead and thousands more injured, with the bulk of those figures centered around the destruction and collapse of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.

The incident itself caused a lot of death and destruction, and the recovery process for the city of New York and the nation itself was a long one. Even now, many years after the incident, the effects of 9/11 can still be felt in more ways than one, and in recent times, studies have shown that those who were present in Manhattan around that time are at a higher risk of many types of cancer.

In the wake of these developments, many people who were present in the Manhattan area on or after September 11, perhaps working in the area or living nearby at the time, have begun to worry about their own health and want to know what to do next. This guide will cover all of the key information you need to know regarding the right steps to take.

The Basics

Before we get into the steps you should follow to potentially make claims, get medical care, and even potentially receive compensation for cancer connected to 9/11, it’s important to go over the basics of the situation in order to understand your rights and what you may or may not be entitled to. You can find various resources regarding this matter online.

As a brief overview, the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) is the main fund to be aware of. This was actually set up shortly after the attacks of 9/11 but is still paying out and accepting claims today as research reveals more about the long-lasting risks and threats posed by the attacks. By learning more about this, you’ll be better prepared to make your claims and proceed.

Remain Calm and Speak with Your Doctor

Even though you may be at a higher risk of cancer because of your presence in the Lower Manhattan area during September of 2001, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you are or will become ill. There are many people who were present at the time and who have gone on to enjoy perfectly healthy lives, so it’s important to try to remain calm and speak with your doctor to learn more about the situation, rather than panicking or jumping to conclusions.

Many people are naturally worried about their health after learning about these findings, but speaking with a doctor can provide you with some much-needed clarity on the situation. A doctor may also be able to run tests and checks to identify any signs of illness too, as well as suggesting lifestyle alterations or treatment options to improve your health if needed.

Speak to a Lawyer

When it comes to making claims and seeking compensation, it’s usually best to contact professionals. So as well as speaking with a doctor, it’s also recommended that you contact a legal professional too. There are various legal firms out there that specialize in helping people who may be suffering from health issues connected to the incidents of 9/11.

These attorneys will be able to answer questions you might have on the matter, clarifying any confusion and helping you make the right decisions, and contact the right people. They can also help with your claim applications and any appeals you might need to make if your claim gets rejected, as well as aiding with the process of gathering the evidence you need to support your claim, as you’ll need to provide documents and other evidence to show you were actually in the area at the time.

Final Word

Those who were present in Lower Manhattan on or after the events of September 11 2001 may have been exposed to the large dust cloud that formed in the area when the attacks occurred. This cloud was filled with a range of potentially harmful elements and particles, including asbestos, jet fuel, and more.

Unfortunately, as studies have shown, the long-term risks of such exposure can be very damaging, but by contacting a lawyer, speaking with a doctor, and making a claim, you can get some degree of justice and compensation. So don’t suffer in silence; contact the right people today and get the help you need.