STUDY INN PARTNERS WITH STUDENT MINDS TO BOOST STUDENT MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Study Inn Group, the luxury hotel-style student accommodation owner, developer, and operator, has joined forces with the UK’s student mental health charity, Student Minds, to enhance student mental health support across its centres.

The partnership will see Study Inn’s residents access mental health and wellbeing resources and engagement activities. The Group will also invest in Student Minds’ Student Mental Health in Accommodation Settings training course for its Guest Relations and Centre Managers team, as well as fundraising campaigns. Furthermore, Study Inn is currently recruiting for a Student Experience Manager role which will focus on developing and delivering initiatives and strategies to further boost its resident students’ experience.

Study Inn Group has focused on resident wellbeing since its inception in 2009 and its latest generation of properties re-affirm the Group’s deep-rooted focus on student wellbeing and life experience.

The Group’s state-of-the-art communal facilities include wellness spa; sauna and steam room; hot beds; gym and yoga studio; cinema room; pool and table tennis, which contribute to students’ wellbeing and facilitate interaction amongst residents.

Study Inn also runs an industry leading monthly social events programme with plenty of opportunities to learn something new and de-stress. Due to the current pandemic, these events are taking place virtually with a wide range of themes including fitness workouts; yoga and meditation classes; craft classes, cooking lessons; climate change webinars; and poetry reading to name a few.

Study Inn’s residents also benefit from extra services including weekly welfare checks; 24/7 on-site management; pastoral care; and superfast Wi-fi to support online learning at no additional cost so that students feel safe and supported throughout their stay.

The group currently ranks #1 for best student accommodation provider in Bristol, Nottingham and Loughborough on student community platform Student Crowd, a website that helps students make informed decisions based on trustworthy reviews.

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Shakespeare, Managing Director at Study Inn said: “Students have been faced with unique challenges to university life during the coronavirus pandemic and we are focused on increasing our support so residents can thrive during their university years. We chose Student Minds as our official charity partner because their expertise and experience in student mental health will guide us in this important mission.”

Alice Cooper, Corporate Funding Officer at Student Minds commented, “We are delighted to welcome Study Inn on board as part of our corporate partnership family. We’re very grateful for Study Inn’s support and look forward to shaping our partnership over the next year to champion student mental health together. Thank you to the Study Inn team for your support!”