SYPRO LAUNCHES NEW BUSINESS REBRAND TO REFLECT FUTURE VISION

LEADING management and compliance software company Sypro has revealed an exciting rebrand to reflect the business’ modern software solutions and people-first approach, along with its company values and vision.

Hard-wired into Sypro’s DNA is creating software that makes life simpler, happier, and easier. Its original branding was designed with the construction industry in mind, but as services have expanded beyond this one sector, the visual branding has been evolved to reflect the technology expertise of the company with a refined and more sophisticated appearance.

Dr Stuart Kings, technical director at Sypro, said: “This is a really exciting time for the team, with our rebrand including a new logo, website and refreshed brand identity. The strength of our people and our quality services is what defines us, and we now have a distinct personality to take us further as we continue to grow the business and develop our offerings further. At the core of what we do is innovating and collaborating to ensure that we are always moving forwards, finding new and better ways to make work easier for our clients.

“Our products are designed to give support in industries where life can get very complicated, very quickly – and if the past year has taught us anything, it’s that harnessing the power of technology will drive us into a more flexible, efficient and productive future, which isn’t limited by where we work.”

Made up of a team of 20 talented software developers and business management professionals, the Hull-headquartered company has been providing management software solutions since its inception in 2008. It now has more than 5,000 software users and having a track record of delivering projects across the globe with a combined value of more than £30 billion.

Sypro’s range of services includes Contract Manager – the award-winning construction management software tool – and Total Risk Manager, which helps organisations run more effectively and actively identifies and helps to eliminate all aspects of operational risk.

Stuart continued: “2021 has been off to a really strong start for Sypro, with the overall volume of contract requests being raised through our Contract Manager tool so far this year rising by more than 50 per cent on the same time in 2020. Added to this, the total project value of those projects has risen by more than 360 per cent to total more than £630 million.

“Over the past 13 years, we have been proud to support clients as they have grown from small businesses to being some of the UK’s biggest organisations. The key to our success is our focus on people. This stretches beyond our product solutions and our own team, to encompass absolutely everything we do, including our support of local charities and our part in the Pagabo Foundation, raising awareness of mental health within the construction industry.

“We’re proud to have grown from our humble Humber beginnings to the business that we are today and look forward to expanding both our teams and services in the future – all from our central Hull headquarters.”

