VONDER REVEALS WEMBLEY WILL BE LARGEST UK CO-LIVING PROJECT TO DATE

Vonder, a global co-living brand, has announced that Wembley will be the next location to join its London portfolio. Vonder will operate a long-term master lease on 313 apartments as a triple-net tenant across 14,000 sqm of residential space. The company will take on all operational and marketing costs, as well as full property management for the new scheme. Vonder Wembley follows the announcement of the brand’s latest co-living project, Vonder Skies, which recently opened in Brentford.

Due to launch in May 2021, Vonder Wembley is located at 1 Olympic Way, right next to Wembley Park tube station and just a few minutes’ walk to the renowned stadium. The complex spans over 15 floors, and offers 174 studios, 121 one-bedroom apartments, and 18 three-bedroom apartments. All 313 apartments come fully furnished with contemporary stylish design for Vonder members – Vonderers – to enjoy. Taking co-living to a whole new level, Vonder Wembley will also offer a private and exclusive member lounge on the 15th floor, hosting community and cultural events with spectacular panoramic views of the capital.

Similar to Vonder’s other branded projects across the globe, Vonder Wembley will provide a hassle-free, all-inclusive approach to renting in the capital. With consumers wants and needs at the heart of their business, this site will provide access to 1,000 sqm state-of-the-art ground floor amenities including co-working spaces with conference rooms, a gym, yoga room, private cinema, café, lounge with shared kitchens and a games room.

Commenting on the scheme for Vonder Wembley, Tomer Bercoviz, CEO of Vonder, said: “Wembley is one of the most iconic and desirable areas to live in London. We are very excited to bring our evolved concept to the market here. This is a top-notch co-living product which is unprecedented in London. Vonder Wembley offers beautiful apartments, quality furniture and world-class amenities to cover all members’ needs, not to mention the one-of-a-kind rooftop lounge with outstanding views. This is the largest project that we will launch to date in the UK – and we have many more exciting developments in the pipeline.”

Wembley sits in zone 4 and is situated just 10 miles from the heart of the capital. With great proximity and easy access to its three rail stations, it has been a prime spot for developers and investors in North-West London and has benefited from huge regeneration projects over the years. Wembley Park Tube provides direct access to the Jubilee Line (only 15 minutes from Bond Street and Oxford Circus) or the Metropolitan Line (Baker Street is accessible within 10 minutes). Other easy access routes include Wembley Central for the Bakerloo Line and overground lines, and Wembley Stadium which has rail services to Marylebone.



This flagship development, Vonder Wembley, will join the brand’s existing London property schemes including, Vonder Skies, Vonder Hill, Vonder Shoreditch, Vonder Village and many more, and will continue to strengthen the growth of Vonder’s international portfolio of over 30 locations spread across London, Berlin, Warsaw and Dublin.