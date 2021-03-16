Wavensmere Homes welcomes new Director of Development

Brad Critcher has been appointed the new Director of Development.

Wavensmere Homes, property developers based in the Midlands, have today announced that Brad Critcher has been named as Director of Development. This is a new role for the company following the huge success of the Nightingale Quarter in Derby and is indicative of the Company’s enthusiasm to secure further development opportunities across the greater Midlands area.

Brad brings more than 30 years development experience gained across various sectors including retail, leisure, strategic land/residential and mixed use, having held senior development positions at Sainsbury’s and Castlemore, and more recently at shopping centre REIT intu where he led the team seeking to identify and secure the diversification of the portfolio via the addition of compatible non retail uses.

James Dickens, Managing Director of Wavensmere Homes said: “Brad will give a new string to the Wavensmere bow. His knowledge and skill set will give us a competitive edge in repurposing city centre retail assets.

“Brad’s extensive property and business development background will allow Wavensmere Homes to tap into new areas of the sector. We look forward to bringing Brad onboard at such an exciting time for the company following the success of Nightingale Quarter. We continue to concentrate primarily in and around the Midlands looking for new build opportunities. Eyes are firmly set on the future and the growth of the company.”

Brad added: “I am incredibly excited to be joining the Wavensmere Homes team at this critical time. I believe its existing business model and talented management team is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the ever-changing property industry and the new opportunities and challenges that will unfold over the next few years. Urban regeneration, the revitalisation of our town centres and the repurposing of buildings is a key element in achieving sustainable and responsible economic growth as well as the creation of inclusive and thoughtfully designed communities. Wavensmere Homes has already demonstrated these skills with a number of best-in-class developments including Crocketts Lane, The Forge and Nightingale Quarter.”

Brad has a degree in Land Administration, is a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors having been elected in 1992, a past Chair of Accessible Retail and a member of various Revo Steering Groups.

Established in 2015, Wavensmere Homes continues to go from strength-to strength specialising in challenging sites, place making and regeneration across the Midlands. Its on-going development, Nightingale Quarter, will create nearly 800 homes and is set to become one of the largest city centre regeneration projects in the UK.

For Wavensmere Homes sales, email: info@wavensmere.com.