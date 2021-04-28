AEI Cables invests in new HQ

Leading supplier AEI Cables has further invested in service excellence for existing and new customers by moving into new UK headquarters.

The company has moved into the new modern facilities including a distribution warehouse in Washington, Tyne & Wear, to ensure all service needs are met for its customers.

Stuart Dover, general manager for AEI Cables, said: “The investment means we can move products quickly across our networks in the UK for our customers wherever they are.

“With the increasing demand for specialist products, we can provide stock and the technical support and expertise they require from one location.”

All AEI Cables’ products are supplied with approvals from independent bodies including BASEC and LPCB. It also holds approvals from organisations including Lloyds, the MoD, Network Rail and LUL and works to international standards around the world.

Using the very latest in technology and science, the Firetec Total Fire Solutions range offers Mineral Insulated Cabling (MIC), Firetec Enhanced fire performance cabling, accessories and technical support from the AEI Cables distribution facility.

AEI Cables’ Firetec Enhanced cabling has been approved and certified by LPCB to BS8519 (Annex B), Category 3 Control in addition to Category 2 Control.The BS Code of Practice under BS8519 contains six categories of cables, three for power cables and three for control cables each covering survival times of 30, 60 or 120 minutes.