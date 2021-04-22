Affordable housing development completed near Birmingham

A housing association has completed work on a social housing development near Birmingham.

Platform Housing Group – which has its headquarters in the Midlands – has finalised 10 new homes in the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield. It is the social landlord’s latest development within the area, which offers 3 bedroom homes for shared ownership.

The Padstone Drive scheme – just off Douglas Road – cost £3.1million and was made possible by grant funding from Homes England and also Group funds.

Those involved in the new development include the developer and architect Village Partnerships Ltd, employer’s agent and construction, design and management advisor Baily Garner LLP; the local authority is Birmingham City Council.

Matthew Topping, Regional Development Manager at Platform Housing Group explained : “These new homes in Sutton Coldfield form a high quality and sustainable affordable housing development that will meet the needs of local people. Our homes and communities have become increasingly important to us during the last year; and this development of shared ownership homes will help provide local people an affordable route to home ownership.”

Work started on the site – which was formerly garages and caravan storage – in August 2019 with construction complete last month. All the homes are now either sold or reserved.

Mark Fitzpatrick, Managing Director of Village Partnerships said : “We have a strong and well established relationship with Platform Housing Group and were delighted to be appointed to deliver this much needed housing scheme in Sutton Coldfield. We are all justifiably proud of the outcome and look forward to working with Platform in the future.”

The new development is less than 1 mile away from Sutton Coldfield town centre and local amenities including shops, retail, schools, bars, restaurants and parks.

Platform Housing Group – which owns 46,000 homes in total – completed 1448 homes in 2019/20 (1,598 in 2018/19) at an investment of £258m (£228m in 2018/19). The Group also built more social rented homes – at a figure of 981 – during the past 2 years in England than any other provider, 523 in 2019/20, almost 33% of the total homes built.

Platform Housing Group’s operating area is from Herefordshire in the West to the Lincolnshire coast in the East, and from the Derbyshire Dales in the North to the Cotswolds in the South.

To register interest in a home please contact Platform Home Ownership at platformhomeownership.com or by emailing sales@platformhg.com.

For further information on the scheme please contact Matt Topping, Regional Development Manager at Platform Housing Group on 07958 805114 or email him at Matthew.Topping@Platformhg.com.