ASHBROOK is first in the UK to receive Cat® 315 GC

Leading plant hire firm invests in latest Cat® excavators

Finning UK & Ireland, exclusive distributor of Cat® products, has supplied leading plant, access equipment and tractor hire company, ASHBROOK, with seven new Cat 315 GC excavators, marking the first delivery of this machine in the UK. After the delivery on April 26, 2021, customer demand meant they were put straight to work, offering longer maintenance intervals than previous models, fuel-saving features and a compact radius design.

ASHBROOK has had a strong relationship with Finning for many years — James Ashbrook, Managing Director and Neil Baxter, Sales Manager at Finning struck up an excellent working relationship back in 2006, when the two companies started doing business. In 2019, Finning delivered its 1,000th new machine to ASHBROOK, a number that has since risen to over 1,200.

The latest arrivals are seven Cat 315 GC excavators, one of the only excavators on the market to offer a full-size cab on a compact radius machine, and ten 313 GC hydraulic excavators. The machines were put to work on customer sites quickly after delivery and Ashbrook plans to add more to its fleet by the end of June.

”It’s always been central to our business ethos that our machines remain at the forefront of industry technology and these new machines allow us to do just that,” commented James Ashbrook “Adding the Cat 315 GC and Cat 313 GC to the ASHBROOK fleet, enables us to further expand our fleet and keep up with our regular fleet renewals. We’re excited to see the real time, on-site benefits that these excavators will bring our customers.”

The Cat 315 GC is equipped with an EU Stage V engine to meet the European Commission’s latest emission standards, with the added benefit of improved fuel economy and reduced operating costs. Additionally, all daily maintenance checks are accessible from ground level to allow for easier walkarounds and quicker servicing.

The 315 GC boasts smaller cab pillars, larger windows and a wider skylight hatch to give users 60 per cent greater visibility, allowing operators to work confidently and safely in space-restricted areas.

The GC range of construction equipment and work tools is a game changer for small to medium sized customers looking for best-in-class machines that are simple, durable, reliable, fuel competitive and economical. Built on the legacy of high-quality, proven products, the new range has the ability to adapt to various applications and boasts the ruggedness to keep performance at peak levels.

“I have been in the construction industry for 29 years, working with different brands along the way,” added Paul Pitney, General Manager at Ashbrook. “Throughout my career I have received consistent feedback on how fantastic Cat machines are — they are always an easy sell, because of their reliability and additional on-board features. The most important thing for us as a company when choosing a supplier is the combination of a quality product and excellent servicing and support, which Finning offers in abundance.”

All the machines supplied to ASHBROOK come with a full warranty and Complete Customer Value Agreement (CVA), which means that Cat certified engineers will carry out all scheduled servicing using genuine Cat parts.

ASHBROOK, a family-run business that operates nationwide, has worked in its respective industry sectors for over 20 years. Its customer base covers the majority of the construction sector, from paving to quarries. As a result of its equipment quality and service, Ashbrook has built a reputation as one of the UK’s leading plant hire companies, with a diverse machine portfolio that fulfils its customers’ requirements.

As well as the seven 315 GCs, ASHBROOK is also adding ten 313 GC hydraulic excavators to its fleet in May. To find out more about the new GC range, contact Finning on +44 0800 028 7778 or visit www.finning.com.