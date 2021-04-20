Bespoke Upskill Training for Hargreaves Industrial Services

Eden Training Solutions has worked with Hargreaves Industrial Services, over the past two years to help the levy paying firm enhance the skills of its workforce with high-quality professional training. As a business that constantly strives to develop its teams, Hargreaves is always looking to maximise the effects of its programme with a strategic, yet agile and efficient approach.

As such, in recent months, Eden has worked with the leading, UK-wide industrial operations, maintenance and engineering firm, to develop and deliver a bespoke programme to upskill its team leaders in line with the firm’s evolving business landscape and their personal development goals.

Three-day upskill

The tailor-made courses, which were developed and delivered by Eden’s experienced team of specialists, were created by working closely with Rebecca Drury, HR Advisor at Hargreaves, to pinpoint the exact skills required, and craft bespoke programmes to deliver these skills.

With Eden’s tailor-made approach, expertise and knowledge of Hargreaves’ business, this comprehensive, custom-made ‘upskill’ training was delivered in just three days. Covering Relationship Building, Communication, Cross Departmental Working, Meetings, Operational Management, Project Management, Finance, HR and Decision Making, the bespoke programme was delivered from 3rd to 5th of February, on a face-to-face basis with six working team leaders from the business.

Top grades and high morale

As a result of the training, the six team leaders at Hargreaves all achieved additional skills, knowledge and confidence to deliver their roles.

The benefits of this approach are significant. Not only does it provide a programme to suit a business’s specific needs, but the process of specifying the exact and relevant skills and knowledge required for the individuals taking part in the course, can save time, improve morale, and maximise a ROI for an organisation.

Rebecca Drury, HR Advisor at Hargreaves’ Industrial Solutions division, which has over 500 employees at 22 contracts across the UK, comments on the benefits delivered by Eden: “Bespoke training is of great benefit to our business due to the diversity of our operations. As a business, our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to investing into their training and development for several reasons.

“The bespoke courses that Eden creates allow us to offer relevant training to our teams which aids in development, improves employee engagement, supports staff retention and underpins health & safety within our business. What’s more, creating a diverse pool of skills helps us to deliver the most professional service to our clients.”

A strategic approach to training

Kirsty Duffield, Business Sector Specialist Trainer at Eden Training Solutions, who was instrumental in developing and delivering the bespoke programme adds: “The employees that experienced the training benefited hugely and I saw a significant leap in their confidence and knowledge during my time with them.

“Hargreaves Industrial Services is a perfect example of a business that takes a strategic approach to training. Pairing a bespoke programme with apprenticeship training maximises the benefits for business, its customers and its teams.

“By working in partnership with a professional training provider, in the way Hargreaves has, organisations, large and small, can easily enjoy a tailored training strategy to upskill their teams with tailor-made training in line with their business requirements.”