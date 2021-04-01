British Association of Landscape Industries launches fresh new brand

The British Association of Landscape Industries has unveiled its new look ahead of its 50th year in business in 2022, marking the start of a new chapter in the Trade Association’s prestigious history.

Spearheading the brand is the Association’s fresh, contemporary new identity, boldly updated for 2021 while celebrating its heritage.

Following a three-year development cycle which saw the team at Landscape House carry out research and analysis, a series of stakeholder interviews and a brand positioning exercise, several significant changes were decided upon to improve the Association’s continued efforts to promote, support and inspire its members, the wider landscape services industry and the public.

From 1st April 2021, Association members who have passed its stringent vetting procedures will be referred to as Accredited members, replacing the previous ‘Registered’ name. The team at Landscape House, supported by its board of directors, felt the replacement term was a more suitable choice for explaining the process companies went through in order to attain accreditation. Affiliate, the label used to promote members offering trade and public-facing products and services has been dropped in favour of Supplier, a word that better describes that category of membership. So, in simple terms, a Registered Affiliate will now be known as an Accredited Supplier.

The brand refresh has also brought with it changes to the way the Association communicates, including a focus on high quality content to inform, educate and inspire. It will use its position as a thought-leader in British landscaping to draw attention to issues affecting the industry and lobby government, as well as developing its technical support offering. The rebrand will also bring a new approach to the Association’s identity, dropping the acronym ‘BALI’. Often confused with non-industry terms, the Association’s new identity advertises a greater public-friendly position, simplified so it only displays the full company name that better describes the service offer.

Chief Executive Wayne Grills commented, “This is an important moment for our Association and its members. We recognised, through talking with key stakeholders, that we needed to make changes to our brand to continue to build on our strong foundation and provide the high level of customer service our members expect. Next year our Trade Association celebrates 50 years and we wanted to be in the best shape possible to take full advantage of what that special milestone will bring. Expect further announcements of what we have planned later this year.”

To support the launch of the new brand the team at Landscape House have refreshed all marketing and promotional materials for members, with the website bali.org.uk, suite of newsletters and popular journal Landscape Newsall receiving major design and/or functionality updates.

Members can login to their member’s area bali.org.uk/login to download the new Accredited logo and brand guidelines (if their membership category permits), order vehicle stickers, download Use the Professionals leaflets and access their membership benefits portfolio which have also been updated.