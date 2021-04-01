ByrneLooby Appointed by Associated British Ports as Lead Engineering Design Consultant on Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility

Associated British Ports (ABP) has appointed ByrneLooby as lead engineering consultant to provide the design phase of the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF).



This project will provide significant re-engineering of the existing quayside in the outer harbour, creating a modern port that supports the renewable energy industry.



ByrneLooby’s marine team will deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure that accommodates the next generation of offshore support vessels and provides facilities supporting O&M (Operations and Maintenance) and construction support activities, vital to the growing North Sea energy sector.



When complete, the project will offer 360m of berthing space for simultaneous use by three SOVs and deliver up to eight acres of flexible storage and marshalling area. In addition, it will enable the development of around 5,000 sq ft of new office space with direct quayside access.



Building on its long history of servicing offshore energy customers, the Port of Lowestoft is close to one of the most significant clusters of offshore wind farms in the UK. It provides a convenient marine hub for offshore wind customers to maintain operations, repower, and construct offshore wind sites. In 2019, Scottish Power Renewables opened an Operations and Maintenance building in Hamilton Dock to support the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. The port is also home to the O&M base for Scottish & Southern Energy’s (SSE) Greater Gabbard Offshore wind farm, located 23km from the Suffolk coast.



Ian Dobson, Head of Marine UK at ByrneLooby, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the design of LEEF for Associated British Ports as part of the realisation of the port masterplan.



“Our focus is on delivering this strategic project with sustainable and innovative solution-driven design that will realise the highest possible value for ABP. It will play a vital role in supporting ABP’s five-year-masterplan, re-invigorating the port, the locality and the region and providing its customers with a transformed next-generation port.”

