CEMEX Introduces New ReadyPave® Camden

Global building materials solutions supplier CEMEX presents ReadyPave® Camden, a modern twist on traditional rumbled pavers, which uses a new manufacturing process that ensures a more sustainable and environmentally friendly product.

ReadyPave® Camden retains the classic appearance of a traditional stone sett without a secondary manufacturing process to ‘rumble’ the pavers. This not only creates a more sustainable product by using less energy, but also reduces manual handling and eliminates dust and waste. ReadyPave® Camden’s rustic appearance is softer and more subtle than rumbled paving setts.

The new ReadyPave® Camden is different to CEMEX’s previous multi-sett paving as it is available in a three-size multipack, which can be combined to form various patterns with consistent row widths, to suit any design. By combining all three sizes into one multipack this has reduced packaging and eliminated the potential for waste product on site.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our manufacturing processes to provide our customers with more environmentally friendly building products, and ReadyPave® Camden is a prime example of this effort,” said Carl Platt, Director of Asphalt, Paving, and Building Products for Europe.

“It offers the soft, rustic and highly desirable appearance of traditional rumbled pavers, while incorporating modern technology and equipment to reduce manual handling and energy usage in the production process and the elimination of dust and waste, all combining to create a greener and more sustainable paver. We are sure this product will prove popular with all those keen to make more sustainable choices in their building projects and improve their climate impact.”

Readypave® Camden is the latest innovation from CEMEX Urbanisation Solutions, CEMEX’s strategic core business providing sustainable ways to solve urbanisation issues. “This innovative sustainable paving solution developed by our UK Urbanisation Solutions team demonstrates our relentless determination to build a better and more sustainable future for our customers and their clients,” added Marcelo Catalá, VP of Urbanisation Solutions for CEMEX EMEAA.

ReadyPave® Camden is available in four different colours, with bespoke options available on request. It was named after the traditional cobbled streets of the iconic Camden market in London, with the name chosen by members of CEMEX’s team. This product is ideal for the domestic market, particularly for use on driveways and housing estates.