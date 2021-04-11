Conor Bray appointed as new Group Chief Operating Officer

United Living Group is delighted to announce that Conor Bray has been appointed as Group Chief Operating Officer.

Conor has extensive operational experience in various sectors and is currently Managing Director, Property Services at United Living Group. He will take up the new role from 1 May 2021.

His promotion follows a series of key appointments at United Living Group as it moves into the next stage of its strategic development and ensures a best in class service for its customers in 2021 and beyond.

Neil Armstrong, United Living Group Chief Executive and Chairman, said: “I am delighted that Conor is to become our new Group Chief Operating Officer. He has strong operational leadership and takes over the reins at an exciting time for United Living Group as we continue to innovate and drive forward our ambitious growth strategy.

“As well as an understanding of the company’s history, Conor has experience and knowledge of United Living Group’s people, values and ethos, which will be instrumental for us as we go forward as a business”.

Conor Bray, Managing Director, Property Services, said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to take up the role of Group Chief Operating Officer at United Living Group. Leading a business that is rich with diverse and creative talent and the expertise to consistently deliver better for our clients is incredibly exciting.

“It is genuinely inspirational to see the passion, commitment and pride that is shown delivering projects that are transformational for communities, businesses and individuals. The ability to cross share expertise, knowledge and best practice will help to ensure that our business goes from strength to strength, as we undertake the next phase of growth and expansion”.