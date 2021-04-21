Fire Safety Bill – Commons Consideration of Lords Amendments

The Government introduced the Fire Safety Bill in March 2020 as a first step to deliver the Government’s commitment to implement the Grenfell Tower Phase One Report recommendations.

The Fire Safety Bill clarifies under that the Fire Safety Order, owners and/or managers of multi-occupied residential buildings (the “responsible person”) must manage and reduce the risk of fire for the external walls of the building and the entrance doors to individual flats.

The House of Commons considered the following amendments on Wednesday, 24 February:

Risk-based guidance about the discharge of duties under the Fire Safety Order (two amendments tabled by the Government)

Duties of an owner and manager (tabled by Labour)

Public register of fire risk assessments (tabled by the Liberal Democrats)

Prohibiting the costs of remediation being passed on to leaseholders (tabled by the Liberal Democrats)

Risk-based guidance about the discharge of duties under the fire safety order

This amendment has been made by Government and it delivers advice from fire safety operational experts to bring the Fire Safety Bill into force on a single date for all buildings. This amendment also ensures that risk-based guidance, which will be issued by the Secretary of State, supports an all at once commencement of the Bill.

By taking this approach, the Bill will commence as early as possible after Royal Assent, which means building owners or managers for the highest-risk buildings should take urgent action to update their fire risk assessments.

Proof of compliance or a lack of compliance with the risk-based guidance can be used in legal proceedings.

Duties of owner and manager

This amendment seeks to include, in primary legislation, four new duties on building owners and/or managers.

The fire at Grenfell Tower was a tragedy and we are working to ensure that it does not happen again. The Government is, and always has been, committed to delivering the recommendations made in the first phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry report. This was a manifesto commitment.

However, this amendment is unnecessary as the Government is already putting in place the building blocks to enshrine the Inquiry’s recommendations in law.

Between July-October 2020, the Government undertook a three-month consultation exercise where views were sought on how to deliver the Inquiry’s recommendations and to strengthen the Fire Safety Order. Over 200 responses were received to the consultation.

The Government is concerned that this amendment ignores over 200 responses received to our Fire Safety Consultation. Our approach has been supported by the National Fire Chiefs’ Council, among others, and it is crucial that we consult with experts to make sure the right changes are made and can be delivered.

It is inaccurate and misleading to suggest that:

The Government is going back on its commitment to deliver the Inquiry’s recommendations

This amendment alone ensures that the Government acts on its commitment to deliver the Inquiry’s recommendations

This amendment accelerates the timetable to deliver the Inquiry’s recommendations

Public register of fire and risk assessments

This amendment will mean that members of the general public will be able to access fire risk assessments for all buildings that the Fire Safety Order applies to. This includes residential buildings, schools, hospitals and prisons.

The Government is concerned with the security issue this poses, particularly if this information is accessed by anyone with malicious intent, such as criminals and terrorists.

The Government’s position is that information contained in a fire risk assessment should only be accessed by the residents who occupy that building or by others with a legitimate reason to view it, such as fire and rescue services. That is why our Fire Safety Consultation included proposals for building owners and/or managers (the “responsible person”) to provide vital fire safety information to residents, including the fire risk assessments on request.

Prohibiting the costs of remediation being passed on to leaseholders