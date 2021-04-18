Five Things to Consider When Building Your Dream Home

Owning a home is still a popular choice, and while property markets can fluctuate significantly, the market for houses continues to grow. As exciting as the idea of buying a house is, the hunt for their dream home can be a frustrating process. It can be hard to find the right house, at the right price, in the right area and those elements are such a balancing act that it can feel like an impossible task.

For those who cannot find a home they want, building their own is an increasingly popular choice. Those that choose to build their own home want to ensure that they have as much control as possible over every aspect of the home-buying process by creating the home of their dreams from scratch. While this can be hugely exciting and a cost-effective way to get the home you really want, there is a lot more to building a dream home than many people realise.

Designing your dream home

The self-build movement has gathered momentum over the last few years, with many homebuyers getting frustrated with the traditional process of finding and buying a house. The ever-changing nature of the housing market means that people can be priced out of their local areas without ever getting a chance to buy their own home.

A self-build property can be a cost-effective option that allows you to prioritise the things that are most important to you. You can choose an energy-efficient design that will maximise the natural resources of the area you’re building in and can save you money on your ongoing running costs.

You will be able to design a house that suits your needs exactly, so you can build in the space-, labour- and time-saving features that make a household run smoothly. You can include anything you want from a wet room to a workshop or even an annexe or a stable.

Things you need to consider before starting a self-build project

As with all large projects, preparation is key and there are several areas to consider when deciding whether a self-build house is the right choice for you:

Location – it is easier to find suitable plots in some areas than others, and you will need to ensure that you have or can get planning permission to build. Specialist services are available to help you get an idea of what’s available, but this will represent a significant portion of your build budget so you need to research it thoroughly and choose wisely.

Budget – there are plenty of ways to save money with a self-build so your budget can be more flexible than when buying through the traditional route. Detailed financial plans are important to ensure that you have the funds you need available.

Specification – from the most basic build to more elaborate projects, you will need to decide on the scope of your build and have an idea of your priorities for your project. Balancing quality and cost is important to ensure you stay on budget, so choosing the right building materials is vital.

Involvement – some people choose to take an active role in their build, living on-site and completing as much of the work themselves as they can. Others hire a team to take care of everything, but most fall somewhere in between. It is important to be realistic about how much you can or want to do yourself.

Find the right team: Your house build is your top priority, and you want a team that will work with you to ensure that your project comes in on time and on budget. Delays can push costs up, so you need a team that works efficiently and to your plan.

A home is so much more than just a roof over your head: it’s a place to share with your family and friends, a space to relax and have fun, and a sanctuary that allows you to shut out the world. A self-build project allows you to choose everything about your home and focus your time and budget on the things that are most important to you. If you research your project thoroughly, you can make the most of others’ experience and expertise to help you maximise your budget.

A self-build project could be the secret to finding your dream home with the added satisfaction of a home designed to your specification and with everything on your wish list.