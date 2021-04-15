Geberit to host a series of digital Innovation Days live from House of Geberit

Leading bathroom manufacturer, Geberit, is set to showcase its latest product launches and industry innovations at a unique three-day digital event for contractors.

The ‘Innovation Days’ will be streamed live from the ‘House of Geberit’ and will bring an exciting programme of talks, demonstrations and presentations taking place in a real trade fair setting from Wednesday 7 to Friday 9 April.

The purpose-built showroom, measuring over 300-square metres, will welcome a host of experts to present Geberit’s new innovations for the coming year, as well as industry insights, the latest trends and need-to-know knowledge.

Streaming live on a purpose built platform, the so-called ‘Innovation Days’ will use a real booth to provide a realistic and practice-orientated experience for its digital guests, allowing contractors to select which sessions they’d like to attend.

The packed programme of events will explore ten key industry areas, including touchless technology, planning made easy, water flow and usage, sustainability, and the power of washing with water. It will also provide contractors with a first look at Geberit’s 2021 product launches.

Pete Davis, Director of Marketing and Products at Geberit UK said: “As part of Geberit’s Innovation Days, we are inviting contractors to take part in a very special series of event live from our House of Geberit. Participants can plan their individual schedule around what suits their personal calendar and interests and are free to attend as many or as little as they wish.

“The sessions will also provide guests with the opportunity to interact with Geberit experts via a live chat function, providing a realistic, fully interactive and unique experience.”

Each topic discussion and demonstration is expected to take around 20 minutes. To register your attendance and find out more about the Innovations Days visit www.innovation-days.geberit.co.uk