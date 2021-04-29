GGF ADVISES CAUTION AS LOCKDOWN EASES

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease around the UK, the Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF) advises all companies to be cautious and still adhere to the GGF and Government’s guidance to make sure that employees and customer stay safe.

On 12th April, the Government guidance was updated to state that all retail (including showrooms, garden centres and concession stores) in England is now permitted to open. Wales and Scotland re-opened showrooms earlier in April and in Northern Ireland retail is expected to re-open by the end of April. In the Republic of Ireland Government will re-open retail on 4th May.

In addition, the Scottish Government also announced that non-essential work in people’s homes can resume in Scotland from 26th April. The GGF wrote to the Scottish Government regarding this matter in March, urging that this restriction be removed and aligned with the rest of the UK, where working in people’s homes has been allowed since last year.

On the news of the restrictions be lifted, John Agnew, GGF Managing Director commented, “It is with some relief for all consumer facing companies that the restrictions are now being eased. With all the Government statistics going in the right direction, the GGF advises all companies re-opening retail premises to operate under the GGF and Government COVID-secure guidance.”

James MacPherson – GGF Health, Safety and Environment Manager

John Agnew, GGF Managing Director

James MacPherson, GGF Health, Safety and Environment Manager added, “It’s great to see that the Government testing and vaccination programme are having a significant impact and numbers of cases, hospitalizations and fatalities are coming down. However to make sure that we don’t slip back into another lockdown, it is vital that everyone behaves responsible and takes the necessary precautions. If companies need any support or guidance on this I urge them to utilize the GGF website and check our COVID safe guides.”

All companies in the industry can access and download the GGF specific guidance via the GGF website. Please see links below:

GGF COVID Safe guides

COVID Safe guide for consumers

COVID Safe guide for Installers

COVID Safe guide for manufacturing and the supply chain