GLOBAL INDUSTRY-LEADING FIRMS JOIN PERFECT CIRCLE’S SUPPLY CHAIN P

PROPERTY, construction, and infrastructure consultancy Perfect Circle has taken new steps in further integrating its extensive supply chain – announcing global industry heavyweights Stantec and WT Partnership as part of its expanded “PrimeCore” team.

Perfect Circle achieved unprecedented success in leading SCAPE’s former Built Environment Consultancy Services (BECS) framework, delivering more than 2,600 contracts across a public sector spend of £500m in the past four years. As a result, in January 2021, Perfect Circle was awarded the new Built Environment and Infrastructure lots of the SCAPE Consultancy framework for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Along with Perfect Circle’s principal partners Pick Everard, Gleeds, and AECOM, new preferred partners are joining its PrimeCore team – delivering project management and quantity surveying services to continue growth in providing service excellence to more than 300 public sector organisations.

They join together as part of the consultancy’s already vast market of approved suppliers, with more than 600 supply chain partners creating better integration and collaboration in dynamic service delivery teams. The new preferred partners will help to drive the framework into new sectors, making significant contributions to the government’s build back better programme. Stantec and WT Partnership are the first of several firms in the expanded PrimeCore team to be announced.

Victoria Brambini, managing director at Perfect Circle, said: “Since Perfect Circle was set up in 2016, we have been strengthening our collaborations between our shareholders, SCAPE framework partners and our supply chain. Our ethos is deep-rooted in partnership, working and bringing the strongest integrated team together to deliver the best services to clients, with embedded creation of community benefits right across the UK.

“This is because we know that effective collaboration not only brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise into the group, but also a collective passion and drive for improvement – making a real difference to clients, communities, employees, and supply chain partners.

“The scale and success of leading SCAPE’s former BECS framework has been recognised by the enthusiasm and commitment from suppliers to become part of our PrimeCore team. As we continue to be selected by public sector clients to deliver their projects via the new SCAPE Consultancy framework, we will further bolster our mission to deliver procurement value by connecting the public sector and its projects to the best talent and integrated team.

“We are delighted to have added further expertise to our already expansive supply chain and engaged Stantec and WT Partnership into our PrimeCore team. Stantec will bolster and support our delivery of infrastructure projects, while WT Partnership will bring the benefit of 70 years’ experience within the property and construction industry across a full range of projects for public sector clients.”

Perfect Circle delivers the broadest range of consultancy services available to the public sector via SCAPE Consultancy, a direct award framework that drives collaboration, speed and efficiency, social value, and value for money.

The services are categorised as prime core (project management and quantity surveying), core (including building surveying, architecture, and the engineering disciplines), and non-core services, with principal partners Pick Everard, Gleeds, and AECOM and the new preferred partners able to deliver all services, and suppliers being engaged to deliver any core and non-core services.

James Morgan, framework director at Stantec, said: “Stantec is delighted to join Perfect Circle as a preferred partner on the SCAPE Consultancy framework, delivering the Built Environment and Infrastructure lots. Together, we have a shared commitment to delivering community enrichment, social value, sustainability, and economic growth.

“We look forward to providing expert consultancy and innovative solutions to our public sector clients through both framework appointments, with a particularly prominent role on lot 2 – Infrastructure – providing key schemes for environmental protection and transport such as, for example, the Cambridge-Milton Keynes-Oxford corridor (CaMKOx).”

Dean Smith, joint managing director at WT Partnership, added: “We are thrilled to be designated one of Perfect Circle’s preferred partners, providing built environment and infrastructure consultancy services across the SCAPE Consultancy framework.

“This will allow us to maximise upon our key business objectives of supporting the wider public sector, providing excellent value for money, and promoting social value to enhance local communities throughout the UK.”

The SCAPE Consultancy framework runs from January 2021 until 2025. Accessible to any public sector organisation, the framework offers the broadest range of professional services available in the construction and infrastructure industry, with each lot providing experts in each sector.

The fully OJEU-compliant procurement route brings together the strongest collaborative team with value for money, while contributing substantially to local social value.

Mark Robinson, chief executive of SCAPE, said: “By extending its ‘PrimeCore’ dedicated supply chain, Perfect Circle is ensuring it has access to a wide range of specialist expertise. This means that clients can be confident that through SCAPE Consultancy, their projects will be ready to be accelerated by having the right team in place from the very outset.”

Since its inception, Perfect Circle has assembled a supply chain of more than 680 firms that have access to work with a diverse range of public sector organisations. More than £74m has been spent across the supply chain on public sector projects over the past four years.

For more information on Perfect Circle, please visit www.perfectcircle.co.uk.