Henry Brothers completes new £9m centre for enterprise at Nottingham Trent University

Contractor Henry Brothers has completed a new enterprise centre on Nottingham Trent University’s City campus, providing high-quality facilities and extensive business support to entrepreneurs, start-ups, small to medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises.



The £9m Dryden Enterprise Centre (DEC) is set over four floors utilising the latest technology and modern facilities including open-plan desk areas, private offices, meeting rooms, event space and communal areas to encourage networking.

The DEC will be the new hub through which staff, students, graduates and external businesses can benefit from a range of support, mentoring, networking and training programmes delivered by NTU’s Enterprise team, business experts from Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, and associate partners.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Nottingham-based Henry Brothers Midlands, main contractors for the development, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege for Henry Brothers to have worked once again with Nottingham Trent University to create another first-class development on campus.

“The Dryden Enterprise Centre is an incredible building, with superb detailing. It’s been a fantastic team effort to build this high quality facility which will have a positive impact not only at the university, but also on the wider economy of Nottingham and the East Midlands. Henry Brothers is proud to have played a key role in developing the Dryden Enterprise Centre and I’d like to thank everyone on the team for their vision, skill and hard work.”

Other members of the construction team included architect Evans Vettori, engineers Mott MacDonald, Edge as project manager, Robinson Low Francis as quantity surveyor, with Couch Perry Wilkes handling the M&E elements.

The building itself has been constructed to meet NTU’s sustainability credentials. It utilises features such as plants to add oxygen, remove CO² and promote wellbeing as well as the use of concrete for its thermal mass benefits.

The Dryden Enterprise Centre – the third facility built by Henry Brothers for NTU – will link industry and academics, enabling them to work together on projects and challenges, creating a community of collaboration and connectivity.

Businesses will also have access to tailored support to help them achieve their business goals such as funding support, access to upskilling opportunities or recruitment help.

The Dryden Enterprise Centre has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, who will continue to support the work of the DEC until March 2022.

Michael Carr, Executive Dean of Enterprise at Nottingham Trent University, said: “After three years in the making, I am very excited that Nottingham Trent is opening the doors on our new Dryden Enterprise Centre.

“The work of the centre will build on our success in creating and supporting enterprises to grow, utilising a purpose-built building and state of the art facilities. We look forward to welcoming a range of co-locatees as we open and then see this develop into a flourishing enterprise community over the next couple of years.”

Henry Brothers Midlands, based at Priory Court, Derby Road, Beeston, is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out. In partnership with clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, accommodation, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.

Its portfolio of higher education work at Nottingham Trent University includes a new £23m engineering facility and a new Medical Technologies Innovation Facility (MTIF), both built on NTU’s Clifton Campus. It has also completed work at Loughborough University and is currently building a new net zero carbon nursery and forest school at Staffordshire University.

For more information, visit https://henrybrothers.co.uk/ For more information about the Dryden Enterprise Centre, including the range of membership options available, visit https://www.dec.space/about/