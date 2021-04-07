Here’s Why Your Business Needs to Invest in Cloud-based HR Software

Companies of all sizes can benefit from cloud-based HR software. From improvements in productivity and employee engagement to greater levels of data security, cloud-based HR software could hold the answers to a more efficient business model that attracts and retains the best talent (click the link for more info).



Today, we’re going to look at some of the most compelling reasons to migrate your HR solutions to cloud-based software.



Secure Data Storage



Businesses that fail to leverage cloud-based HR software often find that sensitive data is stored in a variety of unsecured locations. For example, employee data may be loosely stored in unprotected onsite databases or spread across a variety of management apps. Standard practices could even involve storing and sharing data in emails.



HR software from a cloud-based vendor means that you will benefit from storing all of your data in a single secure location. Remote access to all of your business data is an added benefit of switching to a cloud-based HR model.



Increased Productivity – PART I (HR Team)



HR team members typically spend more time than employers would prefer on low-level tasks such as transferring data from one system to another. Specialist online software offers interconnectivity between systems, meaning that data pertaining to linked areas such as job applicants, training, and payroll can be stored and viewed in a central location.



By streamlining and reducing the number of necessary HR tasks, decisions can be made over the cost-effective number of HR staff members required to run the business.



Increased Productivity – PART II (Staff)



Leveraging a central hub for all of your company’s day to day HR needs means that staff members can access and complete data tasks as needed without taking up HR resources. For example, where staff members can view and update their personal details (address, phone number, etc.) and book annual leave, the role of HR team members is reduced to approving system changes or requests (removing the administration duties).



Automated Performance Reports



Analysing workflow and average output to ascertain individual staff contributions is a time-consuming task. Data such as hours worked, absenteeism, and the training courses that are undertaken and completed can all be viewed at the click of a mouse. This means that your company can see what has been achieved by teams and individuals within set date ranges. Where departments may be lacking in comparison to other departments, decisions can be made that will help to bring output up to optimum levels across the organisation.



GDPR Compliance



Cloud-based HR software enables greater compliance with GDPR. Tailored dashboards can be preset to include prompts and reminders over specific areas of GDPR that may otherwise be overlooked if left to HR staff members to fulfil. For example, aspects of GDPR compliance include monitoring data retention periods to anonymise or delete data as appropriate, and allowing employees to access relevant data.



Integrated HR software from a cloud-based vendor brings all of the above benefits and much more – moving to an online software model for your HR needs is worth consideration.