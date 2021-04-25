How to Create a Garden Oasis Indoors

Surrounding yourself with the beauty of nature is a sure-fire way to make you feel more relaxed and calm. Usually, you would go outside to smell the fresh air, but what happens when you can’t leave home or plant flowers outside? Well, you could bring nature indoors, instead! Start growing an indoor jungle with these tips. Before you know it, you’ll turn your space into an oasis.

How to Choose the Perfect Houseplants

There are far too many plants and flowers to choose from, but the most common florals, like roses, orchids, and succulents, are available at most garden centers.



While browsing on a website that offers flower delivery, you may stumble upon multiple unique Mother’s day flower ideas. Don’t forget that you’re only weeks away from Mother’s Day!

Choose Easy-Care Plants

Unless you’re some kind of plant-savant, you should stick to easy-to-care-for plants that don’t require a lot of attention, water, and sunlight. This way, you won’t have to hire a house sitter when you take a vacation. Consider these low maintenance house plants:



Aloe Vera

Snake Plant (Mother-In-Law’s Tongue)

Bromeliad

Rabbit’s Ear

India Rubber Tree

Spider Plant

All of these plants can handle a bit of neglect and can survive with little sunlight and water.

Match Plants to Their Environment

Some plants have special needs, even if they’re easy to take care of. For example, the Pothos is a low-maintenance plant but will die if placed in direct sunlight. Pothos grow underneath larger trees in the rainforest and love humidity, so ensure your home isn’t too dry. Another example is the Bird’s Nest Fern which prefers bathrooms for its moist air.

Use the Right Soil

Most garden centers and online flower shops will stock a general potting soil mix that will suit most plants. However, cactuses and succulents need special mixes that drain faster because they reside in places with little soil. You’ll likely run into these common potting soil mixtures:



Sphagnum Peat Moss: Well-draining and well-aerated.

Coir Fiber: Byproduct of coconuts. Has more nutrients than peat moss.

Perlite: Lightweight and sterile. Holds three times its weight in water.

Vermiculite: Adds calcium and magnesium to the soil.

Sand: Improves drainages and is excellent for cacti.

Pick the Right Indoor Containers

Plants and flowers need to drain water from their soil, or else they’ll drown. Orchids need special pots with slats or cut-out shapes at the side for better drainage and airflow. Since orchids grow off of rocks, trees, or bushes, they can’t be planted directly into the ground. Other common plants, like the kalanchoe, are comfy in almost any sized pot of any material.

Use These Tips When Creating Your Garden Oasis

Know Your Light

Light is an essential requirement when starting an indoor garden, so ensure that all of your plants are near a window or UV lamp. Some plants, like Aloe Vera, require over 8 hours of sun, while the Peace Lily would quickly die from too much exposure. Adjust to your plant’s needs.

Try Planting Vertically

Planting vertically gives you more space for more plants while dressing up your walls at the same time. Gardening vertically will make your home truly feel like an indoor jungle oasis. You can plant succulents vertically in picture frames with a fabric backing or plastic sheetings.

Group Plants Together

Plants that prefer humid environments will do better in a bathroom or finished basement, while dry, climatized flowers would want an open space with plenty of sunlight. Be sure to group plants based on their specific needs to double the possibility that they’ll stay happy and healthy.

Get a Standout Plant

Don’t just buy plants that are low to the ground or have to be hung from the ceiling because your space will start to look too “samey.” Put in a standout plant, like the Fiddle Leaf Fig tree, to add height and depth to your oasis. This large indoor tropical tree is easy to grow and care for.

