Industry body endorses AEI Cables’ message on Category 3 Control fire performance cables

A major fire safety industry body has endorsed the message from specialist AEI Cables about the importance of using only approved cabling in signal and control equipment following the announcement of a revised version of the Code of Practice.

AEI Cables has been highlighting the importance of the systems powered by these cables – including smoke and heat extraction systems – in assisting fire services in the case of firefighting and a safe evacuation in the case of life safety.

Now the professional fire safety membership body the Institution of Fire Prevention Officers (IFPO) is supporting the initiative.

Martin Dunne of the IFPO said: “In terms of fire safety compliance, we support the message to the fire safety community to follow the detail of the new Code of Practice under BS8519. Anything which constructively helps to improve fire safety in our buildings is welcomed.”

As the only supplier in the UK with independent approval from LPCB for BS8519 Category 3 Control fire performance cables with a fire survival time of up to 120 minutes, AEI Cables is warning of the dangers of using any other type of cable.

Stuart Dover of AEI Cables, said: “AEI Cables would encourage installers to check with their suppliers that they are using only approved compliant cable for these installations. “We’re receiving a very positive response to our campaign to make the industry aware of the implications of the new Code of Practice.

“We must emphasise that any inferior types of cable being used for these applications is dangerous and presents a risk. The standard clearly references and clarifies the products and levels of performance relevant for all parts of the supply chain from specifiers to contractors and installers.”

The applications of Category 3 Control fire performance cables also applies to evacuation alarms for the disabled in care homes, emergency voice communications systems and voice alarm systems in relevant buildings including tall buildings, office spaces, hospitals, care homes, shopping malls and stadia.

AEI Cables’ Firetec Enhanced cabling has been approved and certified by LPCB to BS8519 (Annex B), Category 3 Control in addition to Category 2 Control.The BS Code of Practice under BS8519 contains six categories of cables, three for power cables and three for control cables each covering survival times of 30, 60 or 120 minutes.

All AEI Cables’ products are supplied with approvals from independent bodies including BASEC and LPCB. It also holds approvals from organisations including Lloyds, the MoD, Network Rail and LUL and works to international standards around the world.