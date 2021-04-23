Justin Moore Joins Property Consultants Gleeds

Gleeds, the leading construction and property consultants, has appointed Justin Moore as its Project Director for Wales. Justin has worked in construction for nearly 25 years, initially with Carillion as an operations manager and then Bouygues UK, where he worked in numerous roles, including Wales regional operations director.

In his role at Bouygues UK, Justin oversaw the building of many of Wales’ most innovative education buildings. These include the award-winning Penarth Learning Community in the Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff University’s state of the art Innovation Campus, which will house the world’s first social science research park and start up hub, as well as two world-leading scientific research organisations – the Institute for Compound Semi-Conductors and the Cardiff Catalysis Institute.

“Having worked with major contractors for most of my career, I am really looking forward to the challenge of working on the project management and consultancy side of construction projects,” said Justin. “Seeing education projects come to fruition has always been one of the parts of the job I have really enjoyed – being able to see the building come to life, handed over and be used day in day out by students and teachers. So, I am looking forward to the change of working on projects from day one, from scoping out a building to its design, managing costs and its construction, and then onto the completed, working building.”

Justin, an active member of the CBI in Wales, has joined Gleeds to lead on all education projects in Wales, building on his expertise in the education field to further develop the company’s offering in this market.

“One of my biggest passions is around social value and how construction companies can improve how they work within local communities. There’s such a huge opportunity for these businesses to integrate themselves into the communities where they operate and I am keen to take what I have learned in the past ten years around social value and bring it into my consultancy role,” added Justin.

Gleeds’ Regional Director Simon Williams also commented on Justin’s appointment: “Getting Justin to join the Gleeds team is a real coup for us. His reputation in Wales is second to none and we are really pleased that he has decided to make the leap into construction consultancy with Gleeds.

“His knowledge of the contractor landscape, particularly in education, is unparalleled as he has worked in this sector on some very challenging builds for many years, so we are looking forward to working with him to build our education client portfolio and make Gleeds the go-to consultant for education projects in the region.”