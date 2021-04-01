Keepmoat Homes Secures Site in Wellingborough

National Housebuilder, Keepmoat Homes, has completed the purchase of the land on the outskirts of Wellingborough, with outline planning permission from Wellingborough Council to deliver 238 new homes. The new development, Glenvale Park, located off Niort way, is the company’s first site in the area, and will provide a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes for open market sale along with a mix of 50 shared ownership plots and 24 affordable properties, in the first partnership with Legal & General.

The development is part of a consortium being built in conjunction with housebuilders, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes and Lagan Homes, and in total will deliver 3,000 new homes to the area. Construction has already started on site, with work expected to complete in 2025.

In addition to the new homes at Glenvale Park, a brand-new business park providing 3,000 new jobs to the area has been planned, along with a new community centre and hub with retail, food and drink amenities, two primary schools, a nursery, a public square and a family play park, as well as parkland covering more than 200 acres.

“We’re delighted to have completed contracts on the purchase of the site at Glenvale Park. Our ethos is to build quality new homes to provide a range of options for first time buyers, as well as those looking to up or downsize in the area, and we can’t wait to transform the site into a thriving inclusive community and make our mark in the area,” said Michael O’Farrell, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“As a company, we’re driven to creating better places for people to live and we’re excited to contribute to a development of this size that will enhance the local area greatly, not only by providing quality, energy efficient and adaptable homes, but by also working with local partners and creating new job opportunities in the area.”

The announcement comes after Keepmoat Homes relocates its regional office from their current premises in Luton to Northampton, which marks another positive step for the developer’s ambitious growth plans in the area.