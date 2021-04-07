MAJOR LIVERPOOL REGENERATION SCHEME STARTS ON SITE

AN EXCITING Liverpool regeneration development has taken a major step forward as the key delivery partner Lovell Partnerships puts the first spade in the ground.

Located in Denford Road, Liverpool, 105 homes will be developed by Liverpool City Council in partnership with housing association Riverside and funded by Homes England. The development has been careful designed by Lovell – a leading provider of regeneration housing – over the past two years and included consulting with local residents and taking the project through planning.

The project is Liverpool City Council’s first major housing scheme in 30 years and forms part of a wider council plan to build and retrofit thousands of new homes by 2030.

Lee Sale, regional managing director at Lovell Partnerships, said: “This is our first scheme with Liverpool City Council, and we worked very closely with the team to get the development design and project requirements spot on, so we’re delighted to start on site.

“Our regeneration expertise and local knowledge has enabled us to successfully guide the council through the design process, proposing various house types, and providing guidance using the expertise and experience we’ve gained having worked in Merseyside for the last 20 years. A key part of this included hosting a site visit at our Joseph Williams Place development to assist key stakeholders with the decision-making process and chose suitable house types.

“We have been focusing on increasing our footprint within the region through collaborative partnerships and are delighted to be delivering much needed quality homes for the local area. We’re very much looking forward to working closely with the community as part of our social value programme as well as employing and training young people through our apprenticeship scheme to deliver lasting outcomes.”

The development offers two, three- and four-bedrooms homes and bungalows with either one or two bedrooms. The homes selected for the development all benefit from larger house types, chosen for their popularity at Lovell’s nearby Merseyside development.

The project will also see 74 council homes built comprising 20 homes for social rent and a further 54 homes constructed for affordable rent.

Nick Jones, Riverside’s director of development, added: “As a major housing provider in the area we are pleased to be part of this partnership to deliver 31 new homes for affordable rent. This development will provide a mixture of homes that will help meet the city’s current housing needs.”

The scheme will be a huge boost for the Liverpool housebuilding economy which, despite these difficult economic times is progressing well. Across the city’s neighbourhoods there are around 40 live housing schemes, providing new homes for roughly 2,000 families and sustaining in the order of 3,000 construction jobs.

Building new homes is key to the city’s economic recovery supporting the construction sector and its supply chain of planners, architects and sub-contractors and supporting local labour, skills training, and apprentices.

