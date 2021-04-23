MC Construction goes for gold in a bid to raise £10,000 for cancer research

MC Construction, a leading construction firm based in Salford, will raise more than £10,000 for North West Cancer Research, to mark its 50th anniversary.

The golden anniversary challenge will see the firm’s employees come together to walk, run, cycle or swim a combined total of 10,700 miles – which is the distance from its headquarters in Salford to Australia’s Gold Coast.

As well as the golden anniversary challenge, a calendar of bespoke fundraising activities is planned throughout the year, including an 11,000 ft sky dive for six of the firm’s daredevil employees in May.

North West Cancer Research was chosen as MC Construction’s charity of choice, following a survey in which staff overwhelmingly voted for the charity.

North West Cancer Research is an independent charity dedicated to putting the region’s cancer needs first, funding pioneering research to tackle the cause, improve the care and find the cure for cancer. The charity currently funds 50 life-saving cancer research projects across the region.

MC Construction has opted to raise money to pay for the laboratory supplies needed for an innovative prostate cancer project, the most common male cancer in the North West. There is currently no effective screening programme to help early diagnosis and the project hopes to discover ways to improve detection rates.

As part of the firm’s commitment to the health and well-being of its employees, it will also launch a series of educational and awareness programmes to help staff better recognise symptoms and encourage regular checks and GP visits.

Dave Lowe, Managing Director at MC Construction, said: “For this very special 50th year we wanted to support to a local charity whose cause was close to the hearts of our employees.

“Through North West Cancer Research, we can directly contribute towards vital, pioneering work in cancer prevention, detection and cure in our region.”

Alastair Richards, CEO at North West Cancer Research, said: “We are grateful to MC Construction for naming us as their charity of choice this year.

“As an independent charity, we rely solely on the donations from businesses and individuals to help us continue our mission to reduce cancer rates in the North West and achieve a cancer-free future for all. We would like to offer our congratulations to MC Construction on their Golden Anniversary and wish them luck for their fundraising challenges ahead.”

You can donate towards MC Construction’s Going for Gold challenge here.

To find out more about the work being carried out by North West Cancer Research and ways to support the charity visit its website www.nwcr.org.