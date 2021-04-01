Midlands brickwork experts help build the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Leading national brickwork, scaffolding and drywall firm, Phoenix Brickwork has just completed its part in the £21m development of the University of Lincoln’s new School of Medicine, providing essential infrastructure for the new facility.

The three quarters of a million-pound contract saw a 12 strong team from Phoenix deliver specialist brickwork, insulation and fire safety services for the hi-tech, environmentally efficient building, with the 24-week project completed on time and on budget.

Phoenix was selected by main contractor, BAM Construction for their expertise in health and research projects. The new facility will feature a range of laboratories including a clinical skills suite, anatomy suite and a category two science laboratory, alongside state-of-the-art lecture theatres and teaching areas. To aid medical students’ learning, it will also provide a clinical skills suite with mock consultation rooms, helping students by simulating a working hospital ward or a GP surgery.

Site Manager, Sam Humphries said, “While we’re a firm that works on projects across the country, it’s always especially pleasing to be able to contribute to such a great regional initiative, and we are proud to be doing our bit to support the NHS.”

Operating from its Derbyshire and Northamptonshire offices, Phoenix recently celebrated a ten-year trading milestone of £18m and recruited six new members of staff to help the business grow into London.

“Projects such as this are incredibly rewarding for the team,” said Christian Watson, Managing Director at Phoenix Brickwork.

“Not only can we be proud of delivering the project on-time and in budget, in the light of the current pandemic and the heroic efforts of our NHS, we are delighted to have played our part in the creation of this cutting-edge facility for the University and supporting tomorrow’s doctors and nurses.”