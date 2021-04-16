Midlands Housebuilder Builds Marketing Team

Mansfield based Rippon Homes has expanded its marketing team with two new recruits to accommodate its rapidly increasing number of developments across the Midlands. With more than three decades experience in the new homes industry, Leicestershire based Julie Johnson brings plenty of expertise to Rippon in her position as Sales and Marketing Manager.

“I really like that in my role I get to wear many different hats – I can be looking at a piece of land one day, designing show homes the next, and helping a customer the following day. Between the close-knit team and the fact that these are lovely people to work with, it feels more like a family than a job.”

“Having known about Rippon Homes for many years and knowing their passion for handing over quality homes, I felt Rippon was the best place for me to bring my knowledge and skills to help grow the business. It’s been a challenge this year with the Coronavirus outbreak affecting everyone, but we’ve continued to make sure our customers are well looked after and able to move into their lovely new homes.

“My focus, along with my teams, is to ensure the customer journey is as smooth as it can be as we grow the business. I’m very much looking forward to watching the business go from strength to strength as our team grows.”

Mansfield based Louise Dickenson also brings plenty of experience in the new homes sector, and agrees that a great team makes all the difference when it comes to work.

“I worked for Julie many years ago, so when I saw she was advertising for a Sales Coordinator, I jumped at the opportunity to join her at Rippon.”

Housebuilding is a change of scenery from Louise’s most recent role as a New Build Conveyancing Assistant at a law firm, but is an arena she’s familiar with having worked in various roles in the property industry since 2002.

“I have known for a long time that I wanted to get back into the new build industry so I didn’t think twice about applying. My previous role also provides me with many transferable skills which will come in very useful in helping Julie grow the business. I’m really enjoying learning something completely new, supporting the Sales Manager and it’s great being a part of the growth of the business. I look forward to progressing in my role and developing my career with Rippon.”

Ian Dyke, Managing Director of Rippon Home added, “It’s fantastic to have these highly qualified members on the marketing team. They’ve already made an impact on the business, and I expect they’ll continue to make their mark and grow within the company.”

