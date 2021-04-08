MP visits new Selco Liverpool branch

An MP and a prominent local councillor have visited a soon-to-be-opened Liverpool builders merchant to learn more about regeneration and job creation in the city.

Peter Dowd, Member of Parliament for Bootle, and Councillor Marion Atkinson, Sefton Council Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills, were welcomed to Selco Builders Warehouse, based on Mersey Reach Park.

The new branch is due to open on Monday, April 12 and will create at least 30 jobs in the local area.

The politicians were keen to visit the new Mersey Reach Park, which promises to breathe fresh life into the former home of the Peerless Edible Oils factory on Galgate Drive in Bootle.

The site is made up of six industrial units, a filing station and a drive-thru coffee shop, with plans for further units in the pipeline.

Selco, one of the country’s leading builders merchants, occupies a 36,000 sq ft unit which will represent its 70th UK branch.

Mr Dowd said: “I was pleased to look around the new Selco branch and see how it will operate.

“I also managed to have a chat with a number of the staff who have been working in the warehouse since January in preparation for its opening in April. It was great to hear that most of the staff live within a short distance of the new warehouse, which is good for local employment opportunities.”

Councillor Atkinson said: “It was a pleasure visiting Mersey Reach Park, especially seeing the end result of many years of planning and hard work with partners and Sefton Council.

“Meeting the representatives of Selco and hearing them speak with such passion and determination, gave a real sense of confidence about the recovery journey ahead here in Sefton.”

Once complete, the Mersey Reach Logistics Park will create up to 350 jobs and is estimated to have a £5.5m positive impact on the area.

The Liverpool opening strengthens Selco’s presence in the north west, with the business already having four branches in Manchester and one in Warrington.

Howard Luft, CEO of Selco, said: “It was a privilege to welcome our two guests to what will soon be our 70th branch.

“We have been hard at work and we are now very close to cutting the ribbon and welcoming tradespeople to branch to help them with the materials and products they need for their day-to-day jobs.

“Mersey Reach as a whole is a fantastic project creating hundreds of jobs and opportunities for people in the local area, which is needed now more than ever.”

Mersey Reach Park was recently acquired by Northwood Investors.

With hundreds of trade brands always in stock, Selco’s UK branches are firmly focused on helping tradespeople complete their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible.

As well as offering trade services, Selco also has a strong digital presence including Click & Deliver, a Click & Collect service and a new website.

