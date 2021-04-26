MULTI-MILLION POUND SALFORD DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES

Network Space completes Raven Locks with over half of the scheme already under offer

Construction of Raven Locks, a 172,000 sq ft speculative industrial scheme in Salford, has completed, with three units already committed or under offer and strong interest in the remaining space.

The 14-acre site on Ravenscraig Road in Little Hulton offers six units in total; three detached and self-contained ranging from 29,500 – 61,000 sq ft, along with a terrace of a further three units ranging from 11,000 – 19,000 sq ft. The units currently under offer total over 100,000 sq ft and almost 60% of the site.

Network Space Development Director Joe Burnett said: “We have seen a great level of interest in the scheme which is testament to its quality and desirable last-mile location, as well as the depth in the market for this type of industrial space. We already have occupiers lined up for three units with further deals in the pipeline so expect the site to be fully let very soon.”

He added: “By bringing this long-standing brownfield site back into use it will bring a positive socio-economic impact to the region by creating timely job opportunities for the local workforce that has been hit by the pandemic.”

Raven Locks is situated in Little Hulton on the outskirts of Salford, within 2 miles of both Junction 3 and 4 of the M61 and close to Junction 15 of the M60. This gives easy access to Manchester city centre, Manchester International

Airport and on to Liverpool and the south.

The scheme provides high quality warehouse space, extensive secure yards, dedicated car parking and electric vehicle charging along with office accommodation and amenities. The larger units offer 10 metre eaves height, dock level access doors and trailer parking.

Raven Locks is one of a series of developments being delivered by Network Space Developments across the North West. Architects on the scheme were AEW Architects and construction was undertaken by Portal Construction NW.

Asset and property management services have been provided by industrial asset management specialists NSM.

NSM is also appointed as agent, along with JLL and DTRE.

Further scheme details are available at http://ravenlocks.co.uk/