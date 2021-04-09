Network Homes gets green light for a total of 1,600 new homes at Northwick Park Hospital

Network Homes has received planning permission for the next stage of a major development at Northwick Park Hospital in Northwest London.

Brent Council’s planning committee granted outline permission for the scheme on 29 March, which will see a total of up to 1,600 new homes, as well as the student facilities, commercial space, and a replacement nursery across 19 buildings on the site. 40 per cent of the homes are for affordable tenures including Shared Ownership, London Living Rent, Intermediate Rent and London Affordable Rent.

Planning for a new access road and for phase one of development for 654 homes was granted in December.

The overall transformation of Northwick park is being delivered through a partnership between Network Homes, London North West Hospitals NHS Trust, Brent Council and the University of Westminster through a One Public Estate (OPE) project. This is an established national programme delivered by the Cabinet Office and the Local Government Association (LGA), which encourages public sector organisations to use their property assets together to create economic growth, deliver new jobs and homes, improve public services and operate more efficiently.

The plans will see Northwick Park turned into a landmark destination with new high-quality homes, a modernised university hospital, improved infrastructure, and transport connections, as well as improved public spaces and enhanced facilities for education and employment.

David Gooch, Network Homes Executive Director of Development, said “We’re delighted to have received outline planning permission from Brent Council and we are working hard with our Project Partners to get the development at Northwick Park underway starting with the new road. Our Development will bring much needed affordable homes, jobs and improved infrastructure. Network look forward to continuing our partnership with Brent Council, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust and the University of Westminster to develop the area and deliver new high-quality homes.”

Bhupinder Singh Chawla, Partner at architects PRP, said: “The overall transformation of the collective sites at Northwick Park demonstrates the success that can be achieved through good and meaningful collaboration between different landholders and a motivated design team. This collective and collaborative approach together with placemaking as the focus of the design proposals has meant a shared and strategic vision for the entire area. The masterplan is made up of different character areas that respond to the varying edges and contexts of the site. A variety of typologies from apartments, maisonettes, key worker homes and mews houses add further diversity. The masterplan also provides educational, sports leisure and commercial facilities and is supported further by a strong approach to the public realm and amenity on the site which all help to create an individual identity for this new place and destination.”