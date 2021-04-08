New Family Homes Coming to Dorset

Westcountry homebuilder Cavanna Homes has extended its South West footprint to the West Dorset town of Beaminster where it will be building new family homes surrounded by open countryside. The Torquay-based family homebuilder, whose current developments can be found across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset, has acquired a site with planning permission for up to 100 new energy-efficient homes, with 35 percent marked as affordable housing for local people.

Located off Broadwinsor Road, the new homes will be on the edge of Marshwood Vale, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and close to the historic rural market town.

“Acquiring 11.4 acres with planning consent in the beautiful town of Beaminster and in such a brilliant spot surrounded by open countryside and within walking distance to the town centre is fantastic. Our last new homes development in Dorset was Blue View near Lyme Bay which completed in 2011, so we’re looking forward to returning to the area and delivering more high-quality new homes in this wonderful part of the Westcountry,” said Cavanna Homes’ Head of Land and Design, Michael Newman.

As well as a new community of homes, Cavanna Homes will be providing a new access road, a play park for local families, and enhancing the landscaping and outdoor space for residents to enjoy. The new family homes will be a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties and designed to suit all buyers’ requirements.

As well as acquiring new land in Dorset, Cavanna Homes is also celebrating being once again awarded the maximum five-star rating from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) following the annual customer satisfaction survey, which saw over 90 percent of the firm’s homeowners recommending Cavanna Homes has a trusted homebuilder, as well as endorsing the build quality and the standard of finish. The firm also recently celebrated being crowned Housebuilder of the Year for the second consecutive year in the national Housebuilder Awards 2020.

Cavanna Homes want to target Dorset as a growth area for the business, so the firm’s land team are actively seeking more land in the area from agents and landowners.