New Homes, Jobs and Apprenticeships for Huyton

National housebuilder Keepmoat Homes pledges to help the next generation in Huyton with apprenticeships and career opportunities and combat the construction skills shortage. As part of their commitment to create a sustainable community during the construction of its Canterbury Park development, bringing 303 much-needed new homes to the town, Keepmoat Homes has pledged to support the local area and generate opportunities in training and employment, as well as complete community projects to benefit groups and organisations in the area, which will be delivered throughout the lifetime of the project.

Keepmoat Homes has already created 20 apprenticeships at its developments in Huyton, including Canterbury Park and Jubilee Gardens, to support young people establish a career in construction.

Local resident Sonny Canavan, 18, is currently working with Sterling Plastering – a Keepmoat Homes subcontractor- having secured full-time employment as a trainee quantity surveyor. After completing a Diploma in Engineering at Cronton Sixth Form College, Sonny struggled to find employment in the industry and through Keepmoat’s partnership with North Huyton Communities Future, he was able to secure a work placement with Sterling Plastering. His commitment impressed the company that he was offered an apprenticeship at its Huyton office.

“The apprenticeship helped me gain vital work experience and ultimately a career. Before I started at Sterling Plastering, I was really struggling to find a job and was doing a lot of volunteer work at the L14 Community Centre, which is where this amazing opportunity came from and changed everything for me. I am extremely thankful for the support Keepmoat Homes and Sterling Plastering have both given me and I’m thoroughly enjoying learning all the tricks of the trade. I can finally look forward to an established career within the construction industry,” commented Sonny.

Gareth Roberts, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “As a company, we’re driven to go beyond just delivering new homes and strive to make a big impact in the local community which we serve. From working very closely with subcontractors, we ensure that we’re supporting local businesses as much as possible and providing jobs in the area.

“Work experience and apprenticeships is a great way for local students to gain an insight into a role that interests them and enables them to learn new skills and gain practical hands-on experience on a live development. We’re pleased to be working with North Huyton Communities Future, The Gate Community Centre and Knowsley Works to offer work placement and apprenticeship opportunities at our Canterbury Park development and Sonny is a prime example of how we strive to not only provide an opportunity for the next generation of builders to gain an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the construction industry, but a career afterwards. We wish Sonny all the best in the future and look forward to working with him at our developments through Sterling Plastering.”

Other recent collaborations include the team volunteering at The Gate, to refurbish a local community venue as well as donating crafts equipment for their L14 youth club. The Canterbury Park development has just entered its fourth phase of the North Huyton Masterplan to regenerate the area. In partnership with LIVV Housing Group, the development will bring 303 new homes to the area, 31% of which are affordable.