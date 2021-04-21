PAGABO AND SYPRO GAIN ISO 9001 AND ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION

FOLLOWING an assessment process that has taken just over 12 months, Hull-based companies Pagabo and Sypro have announced that the two organisations have successfully become ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified.

ISO 9001 is the internationally recognised Quality Management System (QMS) standard that can be accredited to any size organisation. Designed to be a powerful business improvement tool, this certification allows businesses to continually improve, streamline operations and reduce costs.

Similarly, ISO 27001 is the specification for an information security management system (ISMS). Its aim is to provide a framework of standards for how a modern organisation should manage its information and data. Risk management is a key component of this accreditation, ensuring that an organisation understand where their strengths and weaknesses lie.

Pagabo and Sypro’s services are closely related, with interconnecting teams providing services within the built environment.

Simon Toplass, chief executive at Pagabo, which is a national framework provider working primarily within the construction sector, said: “ISO accreditations are a trusted symbol of quality and are woven into our everyday life – from credit card numbers to road signs. We spend a great deal of time and energy on our processes to ensure we remain wholly compliant to the processes required for our business function and provide our clients with the excellent expertise they know us for.

“Gaining these accreditations was the next step in demonstrating the commitment to quality that our current and potential customers and staff deserve. The certification process has been just over 12 months and has helped us to further improve our service offering – even in those areas we felt our delivery was already solid.”

Simon Hunt, chief executive at Sypro, which is a software solutions company providing compliance, project and contract management tools, said: “We’re of course really pleased to have gained these certifications to further cement our credibility both to customers and the sector as a whole. Both of our companies – especially Sypro – are deeply rooted in software and technology to provide our clients with the excellent services and solutions to help them do their jobs better.

“This of course means that data protection and privacy need to be rooted at the heart of our organisations and having a clear set of information security management procedures in place will keep all contacts and information safe. Knowing that we now have additional certifications to cement our compliance with top-quality business standards will further increase the level of trust our customers can have in us as service providers – and create pride within our teams for this achievement too.”

For more information, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/ or https://www.sypro.co.uk/