PLANS FOR HULL’S FORMER HSBC BUILDING ON WHITEFRIARGATE REVEALED

DETAILS have been revealed for the redevelopment of the former HSBC building on Whitefriargate in Hull city centre, which will see the site create a thriving home for creative, digital and tech businesses.

An eclectic mix of heritage and creativity, the development will combine high-tech workspaces with places to connect and socialise in the heart of Hull’s old town. The city centre location will feature individual and shared workspaces, meeting room facilities – suitable for video conference calls, podcast sound booths, a private members club and restaurant facilities.

Gerard Toplass, local businessman and executive chairman of Pagabo, one of one of the businesses driving the refurbishment, said: “This building is a prime example of why you should never look down when you are in Hull. You should always look up to make sure that you don’t miss any of the city’s truly tremendous architecture – including this striking Grade II listed Victorian building.

“We’re really excited and proud to have revealed plans for Hull’s former HSBC building. Being one of the city’s oldest streets, Whitefriargate backs onto the old town and is a fundamental part of Hull’s heritage.

“There has been a lot of residential development happening in Hull and the surrounding areas, which will no doubt attract new businesspeople to the city. We want to support the local community by creating opportunities for individuals and businesses to thrive, as well as further cementing Hull as a hub for local, national and international businesses to both grow and succeed.”

The refurbished building will be the home to several businesses headquartered out of Hull, including national framework provider Pagabo, software management company Sypro and their partner company, Social Profit Calculator.

Gerard continued: “Another fundamentally important element that we hope 55 Whitefriargate will provide for companies is a space to train and upskill their staff via ‘learning’ days. We believe that it’s important for modern-day employers to be able to offer their workforce opportunities for self-growth and personal development on their own premises, and we believe that this new facility will do just that.

“It has been great working alongside local contractors and Hull City Council to bring our vision to life, and I would like to personally thank them for their ongoing support.”

Lettings are being managed by Garness Jones, with high initial demand seeing the entirety of the ground floor space already fulfilled. Space and flexible terms remain available for the building’s first, second, third and fourth floors.

For more information about 55 Whitefriargate or to register your interest, please visit https://bit.ly/3cTPkjg.