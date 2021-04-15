PLANS SUBMITTED FOR 116 BUILD-TO-RENT HOMES IN ELY

UK residential and commercial property developer Godwin Developments has submitted proposals for 116 build-to-rent (BTR) homes and flexible commercial space in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The scheme, named Cathedral Green, has been designed to create an ‘urban village’ style community for residents of various ages and will deliver much-needed quality housing for the city and surrounding areas.

Located in Angel Drove, at the southern entry point into the city, the development proposes the creation of 57 two- and three-bedroom houses with private gardens, 59 one- and two-bedroom low-rise apartments including balconies, as well as 122 resident and guest parking spaces. Devised specifically for the rental market, the scheme will also incorporate a 1,457sq. m. three-storey commercial building, which will provide additional flexible working space in the area.

Designed to offer a modern interpretation of the local architectural character, the Cathedral Green scheme will feature extensively landscaped open spaces intended to host community activities and become places for neighbours to meet and socialise. It will include a woodland walk that will seamlessly link the development to the wildlife site at the rear of the scheme, as well as natural play areas for children, a teens’ retreat and exercise space. At the heart of the development will be a reimagined village green, which will be car-free to support the creation of a safe zone for pedestrians and children.

Specific emphasis will also be given to enhancing links between the development and the established local communities nearby. The plans will improve the currently overgrown footpaths as well as maintain existing connections with the Kings Ely School located to the north of the site. In doing so, it will form a natural link between the scheme and the existing woodland, while also promoting safety and accessibility for existing and future residents.

Gurdeep Gill, associate director at Godwin Developments, said: “We are delighted to have submitted plans for our latest BTR housing development in Ely, created specifically to cater to rising demand for single-family homes in regional towns and cities. Our proposals seek to deliver a scheme that will fit well into the local area and improve its appeal to a wide range of residents, while also bringing new homes and jobs to Ely.

“Aligned with East Cambridge District Council’s Development Plan, the scheme combines modern living with green and flexible working spaces, supporting quality of life and well-being for residents while enhancing the biodiversity of the area and the wider city.

“We would like to thank the City of Ely Council and the Ely community for engaging with us constructively throughout the development process and helping us to shape the scheme that has been put forward. We would also like to acknowledge the contribution of our extended team of partners including planning consultants Rapleys, architects RG&P, engineering specialists Jackson Purdue Lever and landscape architects Macfarlane + Associates.”

The Cathedral Green development will be located within a 10-minute walk from Ely City Centre and a range of local amenities such as food stores, schools, and a doctor’s surgery. The site is a mere 300 meters away from Ely Train Station, which offers regular trains to Cambridge, London Kings Cross, Stanstead Airport and further afield. It is also positioned for convenient access to the A10 – the main arterial route to Cambridge, Peterborough and London, and is well serviced by a local bus route leading to Ely City Centre and Cambridge. A range of local leisure and interest facilities are also nearby, including Ely Cathedral, Ely Marina, Ely Castle Mount and Cherry Hill Park.

James Mulcare, head of residential capital markets at Godwin Developments, said: “Residential investment – and particularly BTR – is a key focus for our business. Our aim is to build the next generation of purpose-built rental accommodation for residents seeking quality homes and superior service. At the same time, we are also catering for the growing demand for long term stable income opportunities from investors.

“Cathedral Green, which will be the first BTR scheme in Ely, is a new style of development just for rent, designed to attract a mix of residents, including families, single-person households, couples and independent senior residents – creating a truly multigenerational community. It will cater to a growing requirement for homes in suburban destinations, commuter towns and regional cities, that benefit from proximity to key areas of employment, access to nearby transport, private and public green spaces, amenities and local places of interest.

“When complete, the development will be under single institutional ownership and it will be professionally operated and maintained to ensure it remains a welcoming home to its occupants and an asset to the city for many years to come.”

Godwin Developments is currently progressing a number of other residential schemes across the country, including the recently announced 23-storey development in Sheffield city centre, ‘The Meridian’, which will see the creation of a 336-apartment BTR scheme, alongside recent planning success for its suburban BTR scheme in Doncaster which will deliver 60 BTR properties, as well as approval for two residential schemes in Nottingham which will provide 102 family homes.

