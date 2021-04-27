Priva and Viessmann Join Forces to Accelerate the Development of Smart Building and Green Tech Solutions

The Viessmann Group (“Viessmann”), a leading international provider of climate solutions for residential and commercial environments, and Priva Group (“Priva”), a climate and process control technology company in the Netherlands, join forces in a strategic family partnership.

Both companies see great potential and opportunities for global synergies in serving customers together through an unprecedented combined tech-driven solution offering – from commercial building owners and operators to smart district and city solutions, adapting the climate and energy predictively to users’ needs.

To underline the long-term nature of this partnership, Viessmann has acquired a minority interest in Priva. This allows Priva to accelerate its innovative technology agenda and international growth, yet remain an independent family business. Viessmann can rapidly develop its climate solutions for commercial buildings and explore horticultural environment business opportunities.

In addition to their similar family business culture, Viessmann and Priva share a vision of how their solutions can make a profound and pragmatic impact on the current climate crisis and change the world for the better.

Both companies believe that partnerships, networks and smart ecosystems are crucial in providing the range and breadth of solutions needed to address the important issues of global warming, energy transition and food security in the world.

Meiny Prins, CEO of Priva: “We are a purpose-driven company. We are proud to offer innovative and sustainable solutions, which benefit our customers and society. We feel strengthened by Viessmann’s recognition of our vision and technology. Joining forces with Viessmann is an important next step towards fulfilling our ambition. It makes us both stronger while it maintains our independence and company values. This is an unprecedented opportunity for creating a climate for growth together.”

Maximilian Viessmann, Co-CEO of Viessmann: “Our purpose is to create living spaces for generations to come: sustainable, CO 2 -free and clean environments for living, working and recreation. Our partnership with Priva will enable both companies to substantially expand the breadth and variety of solutions we can offer and the customers that we serve. It is a big privilege to drive digital and climate-centric solutions forward as two like-minded, strong and tech-driven family businesses.”

About Viessmann

Viessmann is the leading provider of climate solutions for all living spaces. The ‘Integrated Viessmann Solutions Offering’ enables users to connect products and systems seamlessly via digital platforms and services for climate (heating, cooling, air quality) and refrigeration solutions. All solutions are based on renewable energy and maximum efficiency. All activities of the family company, founded in 1917, are based on its purpose. “We create living spaces for generations to come” – that is the responsibility of the global Viessmann family with 12,750 members.

About Priva

Priva is a technology company that develops hardware, software and data-services in the field of climate control, energy saving and optimal reuse of water. With more than 500 colleagues, 16 local offices and over 450 international installation partners Priva delivers sustainable solutions and services in more than 100 countries.

With its activities in Horticulture, Building Automation and Indoor Growing, Priva wants to contribute to the cities of the future: where people can enjoy a healthy working and living environment and have access to safe and nutritious food.