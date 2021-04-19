SEGRO begins construction on London’s greenest industrial estate

Construction has begun on a new industrial park in Tottenham which is set to become the greenest development of its kind in London.

SEGRO, the leading developer and owner of warehouse and industrial property, will deliver 190,000 sq ft of modern, high quality space at SEGRO Park Tottenham, located in London’s Zone 3.



The scheme secured planning consent from Haringey Council and the Greater London Authority in January and SEGRO has moved swiftly to begin work on site, which is expected to complete in February 2022.



The new industrial park will deliver a well-connected and modern urban logistics hub which sets a new benchmark for sustainable industrial development and workplace wellbeing. The buildings are designed to be carbon neutral with A+ Energy Performance and BREEAM Excellent ratings. Features will include photovoltaic cells, green walls and external amenity areas.



It is anticipated that the eight new speculative units will provide over 250 jobs and SEGRO is working with the London Borough of Haringey to deliver a skills and training programme to help members of the local community secure employment. The programme will include apprentices working on the construction of the park and the delivery of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) events for local school and college students.



Alan Holland, SEGRO’s Managing Director, Greater London, said:



“The start of construction is a key milestone for what we believe is a game-changing industrial development at SEGRO Park Tottenham. In addition to raising the bar for environmental standards, we’re looking forward to making a positive impact on the local employment market and economy through job creation and skills and training opportunities for young people in the community.”

SEGRO is London’s largest industrial developer with over 13.5 million square feet of space which is home to 450 businesses employing around 25,000 people.



